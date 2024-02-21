Deseret News receives prominent international photojournalism award
Staff photojournalist Laura Seitz placed first in the ‘Daily Life Picture Story’ category in the Pictures of the Year International competition
The Deseret News frequently receives industry recognition, and just this month the staff learned the publication earned a prestigious international award.
Staff photojournalist Laura Seitz placed first in the “Daily Life Picture Story” category in the Pictures of the Year International, or POY, competition for her photos from the powerful “The place where no one dies alone” story published last September, written by reporter Lois Collins.
The oldest and most prestigious photojournalism competition in the world, POY annually recognizes excellence in photojournalism, online storytelling and visual editing. POY is committed to engaging citizens with great documentary work by hosting educational programs and public exhibitions. When someone enters the POY competition, their work is recognized worldwide and becomes part of their collective visual history.
The POY competition is a program of the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute at the University of Missouri School of Journalism.