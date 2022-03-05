Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Alex and Julie Boyé and their eight children.
Perspective
What I’ve been wanting to say to the anonymous hater
My husband is Black. Our eight children are biracial. We love each other even when we are confronted by haters.
By Julie Boyé
Feb 12, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Race in America
Is racism a sin? Yes, but Derwin Gray thinks there’s more to healing the racial divide
How this pastor turns being “colorblind” into “color-blessed” discipleship.
By Christian Sagers
Feb 5, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
The history of Black History Month — and why it’s so needed
Questions raised by Black History Month celebrations can help America become a better country.
By Jelani Cobb
Jan 31, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
We are indebted to the Dreamer
As we observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we should remember that his unfinished work is now ours.
By Theresa Dear
Jan 16, 2022 10 p.m. MST
American Family Survey
When it comes to ideas about race, the biggest gap isn’t between whites and non-whites
The greatest disparities in attitudes and conversations about discrimination were not between white Americans and Black Americans but between white Democrats and white Republicans.
By Mya Jaradat
Oct 12, 2021 12:01 a.m. MDT
Race in America
Is racism a public health crisis? This capital city thinks so
A resolution, approved by Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and the Salt Lake City Council on Tuesday, states racism is a “serious public health threat” because it is “proven to have harmful impacts to the mental and physical health of communities of color.”
By Katie McKellar
July 21, 2021 3:19 p.m. MDT
Perspective
Why our schools aren’t doing justice to the complexities of Black history
The problem isn’t critical race theory. We should worry about miseducation instead.
By LaGarrett King
June 17, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Race in America
These policy solutions could close gaps faced by Black Americans and other racial groups
A Brookings Institution panel dissected the value of reparations, police reform and revamping housing, lending, education and employment policies.
By Lois M. Collins
Feb 2, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
