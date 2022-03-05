Race in America

My husband is Black. Our eight children are biracial. We love each other even when we are confronted by haters.
How this pastor turns being “colorblind” into “color-blessed” discipleship.
Questions raised by Black History Month celebrations can help America become a better country.
As we observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we should remember that his unfinished work is now ours.
The greatest disparities in attitudes and conversations about discrimination were not between white Americans and Black Americans but between white Democrats and white Republicans.
A resolution, approved by Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and the Salt Lake City Council on Tuesday, states racism is a “serious public health threat” because it is “proven to have harmful impacts to the mental and physical health of communities of color.”
The problem isn’t critical race theory. We should worry about miseducation instead.
A Brookings Institution panel dissected the value of reparations, police reform and revamping housing, lending, education and employment policies.
