Science & Tech

Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Sarah Brown poses for a photo at her home in Salt Lake City.
Utah
‘I see you’: How a Utah Airbnb host found novel way to help Ukrainians
By Art Raymond
March 4, 2022 4:14 p.m. MST
The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, on April 8, 2020.
Utah
Why Utah, 24 other Republican states are pushing for ‘energy independence’
Vivid images of the atrocities playing out in Ukraine at the hands of Russia are ramping up the political pressure on the Biden administration to cease Russia oil imports to the United States.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
March 4, 2022 2:51 p.m. MST
Orange full moon
U.S. & World
Space junk set to collide with the moon on Friday at 5,800 mph
Space junk is predicted to hit the moon on Friday, leaving a crater up to 65 feet in diameter.
By Ashley Nash
March 3, 2022 4 p.m. MST
People stand on a line next to the PlayStation booth.
U.S. & World
Ukraine asks game developers to ban Russian players
Ukrainian deputy prime minister urges major game developers to withdraw from the Russian market in light of the invasion.
By Ashley Nash
March 3, 2022 8:26 a.m. MST
Kevin Systrom, CEO and co-founder of Instagram, prepares talks about IGTV in San Francisco.
U.S. & World
Why is Instagram discontinuing IGTV?
Instagram is discontinuing IGTV videos to focus on Reels.
By Ashley Nash
March 1, 2022 2:39 p.m. MST
This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone.
Utah
Can mindfulness cure chronic pain and opioid addiction?
Researchers at the University of Utah’s College of Social Work have published the results of study that found 45% of mindfulness patients were no longer misusing opioids and that 36% had cut their opioid use in half.
By Zakary Sonntag
Feb 28, 2022 12:53 p.m. MST
merlin_2910020.jpg
Utah
University of Utah strikes advanced research agreement with Idaho National Laboratory
By Art Raymond
Feb 23, 2022 10:47 a.m. MST
Tinder’s website includes advice on how to protect yourself from romance scams.
Tech
The rise of online ‘romance’ scams
The FTC reports scammers bilked people out of $547 million last year.
By Art Raymond
Feb 10, 2022 3:55 p.m. MST
Dinosaur tracks are visible near Moab in this file photo from the Bureau of Land Management.
Utah
Utah man wants federal investigation of damage to Moab area dinosaur tracks
Critics say damage at Mill Canyon unnecessary, caused by federal agency itself
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Feb 4, 2022 4:06 p.m. MST
Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, speaks at an election night event for Republican candidates in Sandy on Nov. 3, 2020.
Utah
Why Utah’s GOP congressmen say ‘do-nothing’ competition bill fails to counter China
By Dennis Romboy
Feb 3, 2022 5:50 p.m. MST
Doug Olson sitting at a restaurant.
U.S. & World
New report reveals promising data on possibility of a cure for leukemia
Two patients who received CAR-T immunotherapy in 2010 are still cancer-free. Could this be a cure?
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 3, 2022 11:17 a.m. MST
Utah Friends of Paleontology shows a backhoe and the torn-up boardwalk in Mill Canyon outside Moab, Utah.
Utah
BLM stops project that damaged ancient dinosaur tracks near Moab
Damaged dinosaur tracks more than 100 million years old? That is the controversy surrounding the Bureau of Land Management’s own project to replace a boardwalk at Utah’s Mill Canyon. Instead, critics accuse the agency of damaging its own resources.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Feb 2, 2022 6:08 p.m. MST
AP22030816039224.jpg
Business
Will Neil Young’s protest exit hurt Spotify’s long-term business prospects?
History suggests the rock legend’s protest is not likely to hurt the streaming platform.
By Art Raymond
Feb 1, 2022 4 p.m. MST
merlin_2905846.jpg
Utah
University of Utah’s black hole discovery shines a light on how galaxies are formed
The black hole dubbed B023-G078 tells the story of what happens when stars collide.
By Zakary Sonntag
Feb 1, 2022 11:13 a.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2022_01_31_at_4.57.19_PM.png
Business
New York Times acquires Wordle, and the game’s days of free play could be numbered
Wordle’s creator Josh Wardle lauded the deal as well as the Times’ long history of high quality game publication.
By Art Raymond
Jan 31, 2022 6:08 p.m. MST
Dinosaur tracks are visible in this file photo from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management of the Mill Canyon area outside of Moab.
Utah
Did the Utah Bureau of Land Management ruin dinosaur tracks outside of Moab?
“There is damage and there is no reason there should be any damage,” Jim Kirkland, paleontologist for the state of Utah, said after checking up on the site.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Jan 31, 2022 2:14 p.m. MST
Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet.
Science & Tech
Teen tracking Elon Musk’s private jet asks for $50,000 to stop
A 19-year-old created a Twitter bot that keeps track of Elon Musk’s private jet and where it’s headed at all times. Musk wants this account deleted for safety concerns.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 31, 2022 12:23 p.m. MST
A rocket launches.
Science & Tech
Would Earth survive a devastating asteroid impact?
Dinosaurs didn’t know physics or have a planetary defense program. But we do.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 31, 2022 11:26 a.m. MST
A “now hiring” sign at a Smith’s in Cottonwood Heights is pictured on on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
Business
Quit your job, make more money. Welcome to 2022
The “Great Resignation” seems to be far from over. But how long will it last?
By Art Raymond
Jan 30, 2022 10 p.m. MST
University of Utah Health announced that its scientists are testing a new contraceptive gel for men.
Utah
Birth control for men? How a new contraceptive could change family planning dynamics
University of Utah Health is doing a clinical study of contraceptive gel for men.
By Zakary Sonntag
Jan 29, 2022 9 p.m. MST
Keith Koper, director of University of Utah Seismograph Stations, shows an earthquake pattern from a seismometer.
Science & Tech
A 10-second warning could make a difference when the ‘Big One’ hits
A December earthquake in California was the biggest test to date for ShakeAlert, a relatively new technology that can notify the public a few seconds before the ground starts moving. That technology could be coming to Utah.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 28, 2022 6:37 p.m. MST
researcher Colin Finnegan injects an ethane tracer to measure kitchen chamber volume.
Environment
Gas leaks out of kitchen stoves even when they’re off, study says
Emissions from gas stoves, on or off, are damaging for health and climate, researcher says.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 27, 2022 12 p.m. MST
merlin_2905002.jpg
Utah
New $5 million University of Utah investment fund set to turbocharge startups and real-world student experiences
The investment fund backed by Utah philanthropists Tim and Joan Fenton is aiming to not only back startups coming out of the University of Utah network but also give students real-world experience in analyzing and vetting the companies most worthy of venture investment.
By Art Raymond
Jan 27, 2022 9 a.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Macaques eat bananas during feeding time at Sangeh Monkey Forest in Sangeh, Bali Island, Indonesia on Sept. 1, 2021.
Health
Why this animal study suggests too much THC is bad for men’s reproductive health
A newly published study suggests heavy cannabis use can contribute to testicular failure.
By Marjorie Cortez
Jan 25, 2022 1:25 p.m. MST
A school of fish trailing a shark in the New York Aquarium.
U.S. & World
Shark attacks on the rise again, research shows
After three years of steady decline, shark attacks saw a rise in number worldwide.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 25, 2022 11 a.m. MST
merlin_2904542.jpg
Business
Why small businesses are still struggling, according to Goldman Sachs
Small U.S. companies are being battered by fallout from the omicron surge as ongoing pandemic conditions magnify long-running COVID-19 driven labor shortages and supply chain snarls.
By Art Raymond
Jan 24, 2022 11:38 a.m. MST
merlin_2903856.jpg
Education
Quinoa. It’s tricky to spell, but BYU researchers think it’s an answer to global food security
Cultivating hybridized quinoa strains could make for a viable crop in communities where climate issues threaten food security.
By Zakary Sonntag
Jan 22, 2022 9 p.m. MST
Elon Musk speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight.
Science & Tech
Elon Musk’s brain chip company is getting closer to human trials
Neuralink is now hiring a clinical trials director, the first step in the Food and Drug Administration approval process.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 21, 2022 10:07 a.m. MST
AP20174802371029.jpg
Business
Boise leading the nation in ‘hot’ job markets as hiring, even amid omicron surge, continues to grow
Inland western U.S. cities crushed coastal climes in a new Indeed.com report that found Boise, Idaho is leading the nation when it comes to current new job listings vs. pre-pandemic times.
By Art Raymond
Jan 19, 2022 5:45 p.m. MST
Rabbi Sam Spector of Salt Lake City’s Congregation Kol Ami synagogue.
Business
Could the Entrata founder’s antisemitic email be a catalyst for change?
After its founder sent an antisemitic email, Entrata, and scores of other Utah companies, are looking to do better when it comes to cultivating workplace tolerance and inclusion.
By Art Raymond
Jan 13, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Virgin Galactic’s rocket plane in New Mexico.
Business
Virgin Galactic announces plan to raise $500 million in bond debt
Virgin Galactic’s shares took a tumble when it announced that it was going to raise $425 million in debt.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 13, 2022 2:26 p.m. MST
Coby Rich, vice president of marketing at Entrata, show off a double-decker bus inside the company’s offices in Lehi on Feb. 25, 2020.
Utah
Entrata founder who sent antisemitic email will divest holdings in company
Entrata co-founder and former CEO Dave Bateman sent an email claiming the COVID-19 vaccines were part of a plot to “exterminate billions” and “consolidate all the countries in the world under a single flag with totalitarian rule.”
By Art Raymond
Jan 7, 2022 2:28 p.m. MST
Dave Bateman, CEO of Entrata, speaks during StartFEST at the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo.
Utah
Fallout continues from Utah tech boss’ antisemitic COVID-19 conspiracy email
By Art Raymond
Jan 5, 2022 5:41 p.m. MST
Dave Bateman, CEO of Entrata, speaks during StartFEST at the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo.
Utah
Utah tech entrepreneur and GOP fundraiser calls COVID-19 vaccines an extermination plot by ‘the Jews’
Dave Bateman resigned from Entrata’s board of directors amid the fallout from his antisemitic email.
By Art Raymond
Jan 4, 2022 2:33 p.m. MST
A “now hiring” sign at an Arby’s in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, advertises wages of up to $13 per hour.
Business
Minimum wages are going up in 26 states in 2022. Why isn’t Utah among them?
As the labor shortage grinds on, 26 states have announced raises to minimum wage rates in the new year. Utah isn’t one of them.
By Art Raymond
Dec 30, 2021 5:53 p.m. MST
An Amazon Alexa device is switched on for a demonstration in Seattle.
Science & Tech
Dangers of artificial intelligence: Alexa tells 10-year-old to put a coin on an exposed electric plug
Amazon’s Alexa told an 11-year-old to do a dangerous challenge.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 29, 2021 12 p.m. MST
Clouds hang over the Salt Lake Valley on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Business
Year in review: Utah economy boomed in ’21 but what’s coming next year?
Inflation, labor shortages and supply chain issues are cause for concern in 2022.
By Art Raymond
Dec 23, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Monica Annoh gets a hug from her mother Eunice Lamptey before her departure at Salt Lake City International Airport.
Utah
Heading for the skies this holiday season? Here’s what you should know
By Art Raymond
Dec 22, 2021 9 p.m. MST
The fossilised oviraptorosaur dinosaur embryo curled up in its egg was discovered in China.
Utah
Rare dinosaur egg containing embryo is ‘exquisitely’ preserved specimen. Here’s what it reveals
Fossilized remains languished in China storage for years
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Dec 22, 2021 11:46 a.m. MST
The&nbsp;Vatican&nbsp;will air a live-stream of Pope Francis celebrating Holy Mass from Saint Peter’s Basilica on December 24 at 7:30 PM (1:30 PM ET).
Science & Tech
Use tech to level up the Christmas magic this week
By Amy Iverson
Dec 17, 2021 7 p.m. MST
Scott Sampson discusses the newly discovered dinosaur Nasutoceratops titusi at the Natural History Museum of Utah in 2013.
Science & Tech
How many dinosaurs have been discovered since 2003? The answer is ‘staggering’
Some of the most amazing discoveries include the largest dinosaur to ever roam Australia, an armored dinosaur discovered in Patagonia, and a critter found in Utah’s Canyonlands National Park.
By Kyle Dunphey
Dec 16, 2021 5:05 p.m. MST
Workers from small companies work at co-working space Impact Hub in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
Utah
New poll shows most Utahns are back to in-person work, but omicron could reverse the trend
A new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll finds a majority of Utahns say they’re back to reporting to in-person work on a full time basis. Will omicron change that?
By Art Raymond
Dec 14, 2021 6:11 p.m. MST
Ryan Westwood, Simplus CEO, waves to an employee while walking back to his office at in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.
Utah
‘Culture eats strategy for breakfast’: How one Utah entrepreneur is turning diversity and inclusion into big profits
By Art Raymond
Dec 10, 2021 6 p.m. MST
A honeybee hives near Utah State University in Logan.
Science & Tech
Honeybees have been socially distancing to avoid illnesses for a lot longer than humans
Honeybees have social immunity measures, such as social distancing and pseudo-vaccines, to keep their colony safe, researchers say.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 10, 2021 3:30 p.m. MST
Better.com CEO Vishal Garg is pictured in this company video posted to Vimeo.
Business
This CEO fired 900 employees over Zoom. Here’s what happened next
Online mortgage lender Better.com CEO Vishal Garg laid off 900 employees in a three-minute Zoom call. Turns out, it’s not the first time Garg has taken a harsh road with his employees.
By Art Raymond
Dec 9, 2021 1:35 p.m. MST
Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, arrives to testify before a Senate subcommittee on Capitol Hill on Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021.
Utah
Sen. Mike Lee to Instagram: ‘You’re the new tobacco, whether you like it or not’
Utah Sen. Mike Lee lambasted Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri at a Senate hearing on Wednesday focused on social media protections for children. The issue has become one of the few current congressional efforts drawing wide support from both Democrats and Republicans.
By Art Raymond
Dec 8, 2021 6:15 p.m. MST
merlin_2899223.jpg
Utah
Supply chain chaos, labor shortage, inflation: How has it impacted holiday shopping?
Record inflation, a global supply chain in turmoil and critical national labor shortages have combined to turn the 2021 holiday shopping season into a bit of a mess. Here’s how Utahns are navigating the holiday shopping season, according to a new poll.
By Art Raymond
Dec 8, 2021 5:35 p.m. MST
Load More