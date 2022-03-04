Science & Tech

Vivid images of the atrocities playing out in Ukraine at the hands of Russia are ramping up the political pressure on the Biden administration to cease Russia oil imports to the United States.
Space junk is predicted to hit the moon on Friday, leaving a crater up to 65 feet in diameter.
Ukrainian deputy prime minister urges major game developers to withdraw from the Russian market in light of the invasion.
Instagram is discontinuing IGTV videos to focus on Reels.
Researchers at the University of Utah’s College of Social Work have published the results of study that found 45% of mindfulness patients were no longer misusing opioids and that 36% had cut their opioid use in half.
The FTC reports scammers bilked people out of $547 million last year.
Critics say damage at Mill Canyon unnecessary, caused by federal agency itself
Two patients who received CAR-T immunotherapy in 2010 are still cancer-free. Could this be a cure?
Damaged dinosaur tracks more than 100 million years old? That is the controversy surrounding the Bureau of Land Management’s own project to replace a boardwalk at Utah’s Mill Canyon. Instead, critics accuse the agency of damaging its own resources.
History suggests the rock legend’s protest is not likely to hurt the streaming platform.
The black hole dubbed B023-G078 tells the story of what happens when stars collide.
Wordle’s creator Josh Wardle lauded the deal as well as the Times’ long history of high quality game publication.
“There is damage and there is no reason there should be any damage,” Jim Kirkland, paleontologist for the state of Utah, said after checking up on the site.
A 19-year-old created a Twitter bot that keeps track of Elon Musk’s private jet and where it’s headed at all times. Musk wants this account deleted for safety concerns.
Dinosaurs didn’t know physics or have a planetary defense program. But we do.
The “Great Resignation” seems to be far from over. But how long will it last?
University of Utah Health is doing a clinical study of contraceptive gel for men.
A December earthquake in California was the biggest test to date for ShakeAlert, a relatively new technology that can notify the public a few seconds before the ground starts moving. That technology could be coming to Utah.
Emissions from gas stoves, on or off, are damaging for health and climate, researcher says.
New $5 million University of Utah investment fund set to turbocharge startups and real-world student experiences
The investment fund backed by Utah philanthropists Tim and Joan Fenton is aiming to not only back startups coming out of the University of Utah network but also give students real-world experience in analyzing and vetting the companies most worthy of venture investment.
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
A newly published study suggests heavy cannabis use can contribute to testicular failure.
After three years of steady decline, shark attacks saw a rise in number worldwide.
Small U.S. companies are being battered by fallout from the omicron surge as ongoing pandemic conditions magnify long-running COVID-19 driven labor shortages and supply chain snarls.
Cultivating hybridized quinoa strains could make for a viable crop in communities where climate issues threaten food security.
Neuralink is now hiring a clinical trials director, the first step in the Food and Drug Administration approval process.
Inland western U.S. cities crushed coastal climes in a new Indeed.com report that found Boise, Idaho is leading the nation when it comes to current new job listings vs. pre-pandemic times.
After its founder sent an antisemitic email, Entrata, and scores of other Utah companies, are looking to do better when it comes to cultivating workplace tolerance and inclusion.
Virgin Galactic’s shares took a tumble when it announced that it was going to raise $425 million in debt.
Entrata co-founder and former CEO Dave Bateman sent an email claiming the COVID-19 vaccines were part of a plot to “exterminate billions” and “consolidate all the countries in the world under a single flag with totalitarian rule.”
Dave Bateman resigned from Entrata’s board of directors amid the fallout from his antisemitic email.
As the labor shortage grinds on, 26 states have announced raises to minimum wage rates in the new year. Utah isn’t one of them.
Amazon’s Alexa told an 11-year-old to do a dangerous challenge.
Inflation, labor shortages and supply chain issues are cause for concern in 2022.
Fossilized remains languished in China storage for years
Some of the most amazing discoveries include the largest dinosaur to ever roam Australia, an armored dinosaur discovered in Patagonia, and a critter found in Utah’s Canyonlands National Park.
A new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll finds a majority of Utahns say they’re back to reporting to in-person work on a full time basis. Will omicron change that?
Honeybees have social immunity measures, such as social distancing and pseudo-vaccines, to keep their colony safe, researchers say.
Online mortgage lender Better.com CEO Vishal Garg laid off 900 employees in a three-minute Zoom call. Turns out, it’s not the first time Garg has taken a harsh road with his employees.
Utah Sen. Mike Lee lambasted Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri at a Senate hearing on Wednesday focused on social media protections for children. The issue has become one of the few current congressional efforts drawing wide support from both Democrats and Republicans.
Record inflation, a global supply chain in turmoil and critical national labor shortages have combined to turn the 2021 holiday shopping season into a bit of a mess. Here’s how Utahns are navigating the holiday shopping season, according to a new poll.