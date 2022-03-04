Sports
No. 5 seed BYU (22-9) defeated No. 8 LMU 85-60 in the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament Friday night at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
Due to the NCAA granting student-athletes an additional year of eligibility after the pandemic, Riley Battin, Marco Anthony, Both Gach and David Jenkins Jr. could return if they want to.
Cougars sit squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble as they prepare to play in the West Coast Conference Tournament.
NBA reporter Tom Haberstroh studied which NBA teams get the best refs assigned to their games. Where do the Utah Jazz rank? Here’s what Haberstroh found.
The Utes’ Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell, BYU’s Tyler Allgeier, SUU’s Braxton Miller and onetime Utah State and East High standout Jaylen Warren will be at the annual event.
BYU Cougars’ defensive linemen say they are motivated by criticism that they were less-than-stout against the run last year, resulting in a couple of losses.
Sixth-seeded Utes trailed for just 56 seconds in blasting the WSU Cougars 70-59 at Mandalay Bay Events Center, will face No. 2 seed Oregon Ducks in Friday’s semifinals
High school boys basketball: Led by a career performance from Jaiden Feroah, Corner Canyon scorches the nets to advance to 6A championship game
Senior Jaiden Feroah played a game to remember and was the greatest contributor to Corner Canyon’s efficient shooting night.
This will be the third meeting between the Cougars and Lions in less than one month.
Now that it’s March, there’s a confluence of sports going on around the country, and around the University of Utah.
Beating a team three times in a season can be difficult when it comes to the 1A state tournament, but the Manila Mustangs pulled it off against region rival Tabiona in a 52-38 encounter Friday afternoon.
The Rich High School girls basketball team rolled through the second day of the state 1A basketball tournament with a 48-29 win over Milford Thursday at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
Cougars open WCC Tournament play Monday in the semifinal round.
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier said, “I’ll do whatever they ask me to do,” when asked if he’d be open to a move back to linebacker during the NFL scouting combine.
What BYU playing Friday night says about strength of the conference this year.
Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson finished No. 8 in Heisman voting in 2020. Will a Utah-based player be in the conversation in 2022?
The decision came after escalating backlash from other teams, which included refusing to play against the aggressors in the unprovoked war against Ukraine and even boycotting the event entirely.
Linebackers Payton Wilgar and Keenan Pili were hurt during BYU’s 10-win 2021 season. Both are sitting out spring ball but are expected to be back for fall camp.
If it’s parity the league wants, it has a long ways to go.
Gianna Kneepkens and Jenna Johnson combine for 38 points as No. 6 seed Utah advances to quarterfinals for second time in three years
Danuel House was supposed to foul on the final play of the fourth quarter, but he didn’t which gave the Rockets a chance to tie the game and send it into overtime.
Analysis: The Jazz didn’t play their best game against the Rockets, but in the end that didn’t matter
The Jazz had yet to play anything other than regulation minutes this season, and Mike Conley came up big in overtime.
Last March, there were no bands, cheerleaders or mascots at the Orleans Arena. But a rollicking good time is expected this time around.
More than 25 new names that weren’t on the Cougars’ 2021 roster are on the spring roster, including prized transfers.
Veteran quarterback returns to the field as spring practices begin in Provo.
Jeff Judkins and Shaylee Gonzales headline the awards, but they had company.
‘Our hearts go out to the Ukrainians,’ U.S. biathlon official says
Linebacker announced on Twitter that he is going to play for Utes after entering the NCAA transfer portal.
BYU and Pepperdine independently settled on the word “belonging” to define the kind of Christian community they’re seeking to cultivate.
Senior and freshman earn postseason nods from WCC coaches.
High school softball: All 5 defending state champs will open season No. 1 in respective classifications
Riverton, Spanish Fork, Bear River, Grantsville and Enterprise are the 2022 teams to beat.
Time is of the essence as NBA heads down the homestretch.
The Red Rocks have connections to Minnesota, both the state or the university.
High school girls basketball: Herriman keeps its title hopes alive with 6A quarterfinal win over Riverton
Coach Kent Smith’s group endured a long day before starting their game at 9:15 p.m. at the Jon M. Huntsman Center, and then earned their 20th win the same way it had previously, relying on their 3-point shooting accuracy to upend Region 3 rival Riverton 49-41 in a quarterfinal of the 6A girls state basketball tournament.
Kailey Woolston led the way with 16 points, and Makeili Ika added 14.
In an effort to show support to Shulga and Aggie volleyball player Kristy Frank, USU held a moment of silence prior to Colorado State game.
After winning Freshman of the Week five times this season, Pac-12 coaches voted Utah’s Gianna Kneepkens the conference’s Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.