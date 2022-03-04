Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello goes for a layup
BYU Basketball
3 keys to BYU’s win against Loyola Marymount in the WCC tournament
No. 5 seed BYU (22-9) defeated No. 8 LMU 85-60 in the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament Friday night at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
By Jeff Call
March 4, 2022 9:07 p.m. MST
merlin_2904392.jpg
Utah Basketball
Senior Night carries intrigue for Runnin’ Utes
Due to the NCAA granting student-athletes an additional year of eligibility after the pandemic, Riley Battin, Marco Anthony, Both Gach and David Jenkins Jr. could return if they want to.
By Jay Drew
March 4, 2022 12:20 p.m. MST
merlin_2911148.jpg
BYU Basketball
Bracket projections for BYU going into WCC Tournament play
Cougars sit squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble as they prepare to play in the West Coast Conference Tournament.
By Brandon Judd
March 4, 2022 1:44 p.m. MST
merlin_2890402.jpg
Utah Jazz
Do the Utah Jazz get fair referee treatment? Here’s what one investigation found
NBA reporter Tom Haberstroh studied which NBA teams get the best refs assigned to their games. Where do the Utah Jazz rank? Here’s what Haberstroh found.
By Ryan McDonald
March 4, 2022 11:15 a.m. MST
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd leads a group of five Utah ties participating in the 2022 NFL scouting combine.
NFL
How to watch Devin Lloyd, Tyler Allgeier and other Utah ties in the NFL scouting combine
The Utes’ Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell, BYU’s Tyler Allgeier, SUU’s Braxton Miller and onetime Utah State and East High standout Jaylen Warren will be at the annual event.
By Brandon Judd
March 3, 2022 2:01 p.m. MST
merlin_2872478.jpg
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Weber, Wasatch, Ridgeline, Judge Memorial, Rowland Hall will open 2022 season as preseason No. 1s
By James Edward
March 4, 2022 11:45 a.m. MST
BYU defensive lineman Tyler Batty joins with his teammates in singing to the fans as they leave the field after losing to UAB in the Independence Bowl.
BYU Football
BYU football has no shortage of big defensive linemen in 2022
BYU Cougars’ defensive linemen say they are motivated by criticism that they were less-than-stout against the run last year, resulting in a couple of losses.
By Jay Drew
March 4, 2022 10:41 a.m. MST
American Fork’s Evan Young lays the ball up
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Ollie Anderson, Evan Young make clutch plays to lead American Fork to 6A semifinal win
By James Edward
March 4, 2022 12:10 a.m. MST
Utah players jump and celebrate a victory
Utah Basketball
Utah women’s basketball rolls past Wazzu 70-59, advances to Pac-12 semifinals for first time ever
Sixth-seeded Utes trailed for just 56 seconds in blasting the WSU Cougars 70-59 at Mandalay Bay Events Center, will face No. 2 seed Oregon Ducks in Friday’s semifinals
By Jay Drew
March 4, 2022 12:04 a.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament scores and schedules
By James Edward
March 4, 2022 12:02 a.m. MST
Corner Canyon’s Jaiden Feroah blocks a shot
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Led by a career performance from Jaiden Feroah, Corner Canyon scorches the nets to advance to 6A championship game
Senior Jaiden Feroah played a game to remember and was the greatest contributor to Corner Canyon’s efficient shooting night.
By Tyler Haslam
March 3, 2022 10:28 p.m. MST
Loyola Marymount Lions guard Cam Shelton, wearing red, defends Brigham Young Cougars guard Te’Jon Lucas
BYU Basketball
‘We need to finish’: BYU starts WCC Tournament against Loyola Marymount
This will be the third meeting between the Cougars and Lions in less than one month.
By Jeff Call
March 3, 2022 10:13 p.m. MST
Fremont and Westlake compete in a 6A high school girls basketball semifinal game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Strong defensive effort keys Fremont’s 6A semifinal win over Westlake
By James Edward
March 3, 2022 7:50 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament scores and schedules
By James Edward
March 3, 2022 7:30 p.m. MST
Utah’s Dru Gylten passes around California’s Leilani McIntosh during Pac-12 women’s tournament in Las Vegas.
Utah Utes
March’s forecast features full slate for Utah Utes
Now that it’s March, there’s a confluence of sports going on around the country, and around the University of Utah.
By Jeff Call
March 3, 2022 7 p.m. MST
Utah’s Abby Paulson celebrates her beam routine as the Utah Red Rocks compete against Oregon State in a gymnastics meet at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
Utah Utes
No. 4 Utah vs. No. 9 Minnesota: How to watch, listen to or stream the meet
By Trent Wood
March 3, 2022 7 p.m. MST
Lone Peak’s Makeili Ika lays the ball up
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Makeili Ika’s last-second layup propels Lone Peak past Herriman into the 6A championship game
By Tyler Haslam
March 3, 2022 6:36 p.m. MST
Manila’s Kyler Hughes, wearing white, puts up a shot.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Manila claims spot in 1A semifinals after win over Tabiona
Beating a team three times in a season can be difficult when it comes to the 1A state tournament, but the Manila Mustangs pulled it off against region rival Tabiona in a 52-38 encounter Friday afternoon.
By David Anderson
March 3, 2022 5:51 p.m. MST
Rich’s Tayla Mckee drives for a layup.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Rich advances to 1A semifinals after win against Milford
The Rich High School girls basketball team rolled through the second day of the state 1A basketball tournament with a 48-29 win over Milford Thursday at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
By David Anderson
March 3, 2022 5:46 p.m. MST
BYU players huddle up during game against Gonzaga at the Marriott Center in Provo on Feb. 19, 2022.
BYU Basketball
Where does this year’s BYU women’s team rank in program history?
Cougars open WCC Tournament play Monday in the semifinal round.
By Jeff Call
March 3, 2022 4:23 p.m. MST
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier celebrates a touchdown as BYU and UAB play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.
BYU Football
Would Tyler Allgeier be open to a move back to linebacker in the NFL?
BYU running back Tyler Allgeier said, “I’ll do whatever they ask me to do,” when asked if he’d be open to a move back to linebacker during the NFL scouting combine.
By Brandon Judd
March 3, 2022 4 p.m. MST
BYU students try to disrupt Pacific’s Khaleb Wilson-Rouse at the Marriott Center on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
BYU Basketball
Is it win Friday and get in (to NCAA tourney) for BYU? Why this WCC official thinks so
What BYU playing Friday night says about strength of the conference this year.
By Dave McCann
March 3, 2022 3:29 p.m. MST
Z.jpg
College Football
Will there be a genuine Heisman Trophy candidate out of Utah?
Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson finished No. 8 in Heisman voting in 2020. Will a Utah-based player be in the conversation in 2022?
By Trent Wood
March 3, 2022 3:12 p.m. MST
Valerii Sushkevych, president of the Ukraine National Paralympic Committee shakes hands with Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee.
Utah
U.S. backs expulsion of Russian, Belarusian athletes from 2022 Paralympics in Beijing
The decision came after escalating backlash from other teams, which included refusing to play against the aggressors in the unprovoked war against Ukraine and even boycotting the event entirely.
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 3, 2022 2:47 p.m. MST
BYU linebacker Payton Wilgar, who underwent shoulder surgery last November, is expected to be healthy to return for fall camp.
BYU Football
Two of BYU’s best defenders on target to heal up for fall camp
Linebackers Payton Wilgar and Keenan Pili were hurt during BYU’s 10-win 2021 season. Both are sitting out spring ball but are expected to be back for fall camp.
By Dick Harmon
March 3, 2022 1:40 p.m. MST
AP22061701979498.jpg
Sports
What to make of MLB’s latest work stoppage
If it’s parity the league wants, it has a long ways to go.
By Doug Robinson
March 3, 2022 12:54 p.m. MST
AP22009750470103.jpg
BYU Football
Taysom Hill has this NFL dubious distinction
By Ryan McDonald
March 3, 2022 10:56 a.m. MST
AP22062199281182.jpg
Utah Basketball
Freshmen stars lead Utah past Cal in Pac-12 women’s tournament first-round game
Gianna Kneepkens and Jenna Johnson combine for 38 points as No. 6 seed Utah advances to quarterfinals for second time in three years
By Jay Drew
March 3, 2022 12:25 a.m. MST
AP22062065830868.jpg
Utah Jazz
How the Jazz messed up the final play of regulation against the Rockets
Danuel House was supposed to foul on the final play of the fourth quarter, but he didn’t which gave the Rockets a chance to tie the game and send it into overtime.
By Sarah Todd
March 2, 2022 11:48 p.m. MST
merlin_2912530.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Woods Cross edges past Murray to keep Cinderella season going
By Bruce Smith
March 2, 2022 11:17 p.m. MST
Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gay goes up for a shot as Houston Rockets’ Jalen Green defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game.
Utah Jazz
Analysis: The Jazz didn’t play their best game against the Rockets, but in the end that didn’t matter
The Jazz had yet to play anything other than regulation minutes this season, and Mike Conley came up big in overtime.
By Sarah Todd
March 2, 2022 11:03 p.m. MST
Olympus’ Jack Wistrcill pushes up a shot over Bonneville’s Miwa Brown during a 5A semifinal game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Olympus makes semifinal win look easy
By Bruce Smith
March 2, 2022 10:14 p.m. MST
BYU mascot Cosmo makes a slam dunk during timeout as BYU plays Loyola Marymount at Marriott Center in Provo.
BYU Basketball
What a difference a year makes: Fans in stands at WCC tourney cause for celebration
Last March, there were no bands, cheerleaders or mascots at the Orleans Arena. But a rollicking good time is expected this time around.
By Jeff Call
March 2, 2022 9 p.m. MST
merlin_2912346.jpg
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Stout defense lifts Springville past Bountiful
By McCade Pearson
March 2, 2022 7:52 p.m. MST
Highland and Lehi play in a 5A semifinal game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: No. 1 Lehi beats Highland in 5A semifinals, finally gets semifinal monkey off its back
By James Edward
March 2, 2022 7:46 p.m. MST
Whitehorse’s McKeeda Sam and Shelby Vasku put the pressure on Water Canyon’s Melissa Jessop during a 1A girls basketball quarterfinal game in Richfield.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Water Canyon advances to 1A quarterfinals
By David Anderson
March 2, 2022 6:34 p.m. MST
Wendover’s Orlando Alvarez tries to stop Panguitch’s Cody Hatch during a game at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Panguitch takes first step in defending title with win over Wendover
By David Anderson
March 2, 2022 6:30 p.m. MST
BYU quarterbacks Cade Fennegan, Nick Billoups, Jacob Conover, Jaren Hall and Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters joke around at camp.
BYU Football
BYU’s 2022 spring football roster includes some surprises
More than 25 new names that weren’t on the Cougars’ 2021 roster are on the spring roster, including prized transfers.
By Jay Drew
March 2, 2022 3:57 p.m. MST
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall talks to members of the media after football practice in the Indoor Practice Facility in Provo.
BYU Football
Just how good can Jaren Hall be?
Veteran quarterback returns to the field as spring practices begin in Provo.
By Dick Harmon
March 2, 2022 3:08 p.m. MST
BYU’s Shaylee Gonzales gets off a shot during game against LMU on Feb. 17, 2022. Gonzales was named WCC Player of the Year on Wednesday.
BYU Cougars
BYU women’s basketball team racks up WCC postseason honors
Jeff Judkins and Shaylee Gonzales headline the awards, but they had company.
By Jeff Call
March 2, 2022 1:07 p.m. MST
merlin_2912242.jpg
Utah
Why a team of Russian biathletes in Utah is banned from competing
‘Our hearts go out to the Ukrainians,’ U.S. biathlon official says
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 2, 2022 1:04 p.m. MST
AP21248788602856.jpg
Utah Football
Stanford transfer Gabe Reid commits to Utah
Linebacker announced on Twitter that he is going to play for Utes after entering the NCAA transfer portal.
By Ryan McDonald
March 2, 2022 12:59 p.m. MST
merlin_2910918.jpg
Education
BYU-Malibu? Pepperdine-Provo?: Inside the comity between two of America’s most religious campuses
BYU and Pepperdine independently settled on the word “belonging” to define the kind of Christian community they’re seeking to cultivate.
By Hal Boyd
March 2, 2022 12:39 p.m. MST
BYU’s Alex Barcello drives on Portland guard Matija Svetozarevic in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
BYU Basketball
BYU’s Alex Barcello, Fousseyni Traore earn WCC honors
Senior and freshman earn postseason nods from WCC coaches.
By Jeff Call
March 2, 2022 11:55 a.m. MST
merlin_2872382.jpg
High School Softball
High school softball: All 5 defending state champs will open season No. 1 in respective classifications
Riverton, Spanish Fork, Bear River, Grantsville and Enterprise are the 2022 teams to beat.
By James Edward
March 2, 2022 11:32 a.m. MST
Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks with Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.
Utah Jazz
Who is this Utah Jazz team? March could hold the answer
Time is of the essence as NBA heads down the homestretch.
By Sarah Todd
March 2, 2022 10:21 a.m. MST
Grace McCallum Abby Paulson, Tom Farden and Cristal Isa.
Utah Utes
Utah gymnastics wouldn’t be what it is without Minnesota
The Red Rocks have connections to Minnesota, both the state or the university.
By Trent Wood
March 2, 2022 6 a.m. MST
Herriman’s Mariah Mons, wearing blue, drives into the lane
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Herriman keeps its title hopes alive with 6A quarterfinal win over Riverton
Coach Kent Smith’s group endured a long day before starting their game at 9:15 p.m. at the Jon M. Huntsman Center, and then earned their 20th win the same way it had previously, relying on their 3-point shooting accuracy to upend Region 3 rival Riverton 49-41 in a quarterfinal of the 6A girls state basketball tournament.
By Bruce Smith
March 1, 2022 11:36 p.m. MST
Lone Peak’s Kailey Woolston, wearing white, tries to knock down a pass by Skyridge’s Abby Hymas
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Lone Peak survives Skyridge’s upset bid — again
Kailey Woolston led the way with 16 points, and Makeili Ika added 14.
By Bruce Smith
March 1, 2022 11:09 p.m. MST
Fremont and Bingham girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Fremont’s size too much for Bingham in easy 6A quarterfinal win
By James Edward
March 1, 2022 9:58 p.m. MST
Utah State guard Max Shulga drapes the Ukrainian flag around his shoulders
Utah State
Max Shulga optimistic his native Ukraine will prevail in war with Russia
In an effort to show support to Shulga and Aggie volleyball player Kristy Frank, USU held a moment of silence prior to Colorado State game.
By Jeff Hunter
March 1, 2022 9 p.m. MST
Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens, wearing red, puts up a 3-point shot over BYU Cougars guard Paisley Harding
Utah Utes
Utah women’s basketball: Gianna Kneepkens wins Pac-12 Freshman of the Year
After winning Freshman of the Week five times this season, Pac-12 coaches voted Utah’s Gianna Kneepkens the conference’s Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.
By Joe Coles
March 1, 2022 8:13 p.m. MST
