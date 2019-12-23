Report: Utah Jazz trade Dante Exum for Cleveland’s Jordan Clarkson

SALT LAKE CITY — According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Utah Jazz have agreed to trade guard Dante Exum to Cleveland for guard Jordan Clarkson.

Cleveland has agreed to trade Jordan Clarkson to Utah for Dante Exum, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 23, 2019

Utah will be sending two future second-round picks to the Cavaliers in the trade, Wojnarowski reported. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, those second-round picks will convey in 2022 and 2023.

Utah sending Cavs a 2022 San Antonio second & 2023 Golden State second, per sources — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) December 24, 2019

Exum was drafted by the Jazz with the fifth overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft and his career has been plagued by injuries. Exum played all 82 games his rookie season, but missed the entirety of the 2015-16 season. He played 66 games in the 2016-17 season, then played just 14 games in the 2017-18 season before playing 42 last season before his year was cut short due to a knee injury. This year, Exum has appeared in 11 games and averaged 2.2 points.

Exum wasn’t in the main rotation for the Jazz this season, sometimes playing with the end of the bench. He did not play due to coach’s decision in the last five games. Exum signed a three-year, $33 million contract extension in 2018.

Clarkson, a six-year NBA veteran, got his start with the Los Angeles Lakers before being traded to Cleveland in 2018. With the Cavaliers this year, the 27-year-old is averaging 14.6 points, 2.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 23 minutes per game. He scored 33 points against the Memphis Grizzlies in his last game. The 6-foot-4, 194-pound guard is making $13.4 million this season and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The move will help Utah’s bench, which needs improvement.

The Jazz had no immediate comment on the report.

This story will be updated.