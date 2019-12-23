Analysis: Dante Exum to Cleveland, what it means for his career

SALT LAKE CITY — Dante Exum’s time with the Utah Jazz has come to an end, and it honestly is probably for the best.

The Jazz agreed to trade Exum to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday (ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news) along with two second-round draft picks in exchange for Jordan Clarkson. While it’s clear the Jazz are in search of scoring for the second unit and Clarkson seems to fit the bill (and on an expiring contract no less), what does this trade mean for Exum?

The 2014 No. 5 overall draft selection’s career in Utah was marred by injuries, most recently a torn patellar tendon that required right knee surgery. Despite the injury history, there have been flashes of potential and glimpses of why Exum was so highly touted in the 2014 draft.

Unfortunately for Exum, it is very difficult for a playoff-bound, win-hungry team to slowly bring along a young player who still needs development. It’s a balance that often requires a coaching staff to answer a very tough question: We know this player can be good, but do we commit to his in-game development even though it could be at the expense of us winning?

After making it through a tough stretch of games early this season, with a bench that has underperformed, head coach Quin Snyder and the Jazz front office likely had to weigh that very question. On top of that, there was the need to incorporate Exum slowly after coming back from injury. Not exactly the situation that lines up with the Jazz’s timeline.

The good news is that Cleveland has fully committed to off-loading its veteran players in order to prioritize the development of a team stacked with youth, which should mean an all-around better experience for Exum.

The 8-21 Cavs are not in win-now mode, and head coach John Beilein has made no secret of his growth and development philosophy. The former Michigan coach made player development his calling card at the collegiate level and it was one of the biggest reasons Cleveland’s brass went after Beilein earlier this year.

Though there’s no telling what trajectory Exum’s career will take, he will at least be given every opportunity while with the Cavs. He’ll immediately be given more minutes and game reps, which will lead to more specific feedback and a chance to learn.

It might be hard for Jazz fans to watch untapped potential leave before ever getting a real chance to flourish, but this trade is likely best for all parties involved, especially Exum.