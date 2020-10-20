 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Watch live streams from the 2A and 3A girls soccer state championship games

By Brandon Judd Updated
Brighton and Olympus compete in the 5A high school girls soccer quarterfinals in Holladay on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.
Brighton and Olympus compete in the 5A high school girls soccer quarterfinals in Holladay on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.
Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Deseret News is live streaming both girls soccer state championship games from the 2A and 3A classifications being played at Rio Tinto Stadium on Monday.

Click on the games below for each live stream and follow the action with scoring updates on our scoreboard page.

Watch replays

2A championship, from Monday

3A championship, from Monday

4A championship, from Friday

5A championship, from Friday

6A championship, from Friday

2A semifinals, from Thursday

4A semifinals, from Thursday

3A semifinals, from Wednesday

5A semifinals, from Tuesday

6A semifinals, from Tuesday

