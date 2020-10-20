The Deseret News is live streaming both girls soccer state championship games from the 2A and 3A classifications being played at Rio Tinto Stadium on Monday.
Click on the games below for each live stream and follow the action with scoring updates on our scoreboard page.
Watch replays
2A championship, from Monday
3A championship, from Monday
4A championship, from Friday
5A championship, from Friday
6A championship, from Friday
2A semifinals, from Thursday
4A semifinals, from Thursday
3A semifinals, from Wednesday
5A semifinals, from Tuesday
6A semifinals, from Tuesday