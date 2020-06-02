Last Chance: Riverton baseball players and coaches relishing their final opportunity

HIGHLAND — All of it felt real and intensely emotional, and perhaps no where as apparent in Riverton’s dugout on Tuesday.

And all things considered, it’s easy to understand why Riverton coach Jay Applegate’s emotions were running raw.

The occasion was the first round of the Last Chance Baseball Tournament, with the Silverwolves taking an exciting 6-4 win over Lone Peak in the double-elimination tournament. Keying the win was the play of several of Applegate’s eight participating senior players, including Jay Applegate’s son, Parker Applegate, who, like most every senior involved, is making the most of his final opportunity to play baseball.

For Jay, he’s waited a long time to share the dugout one last time with his only son, making the cancellation of the regular baseball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic particularly brutal.

“It’s been tough,” Jay Applegate said while fighting back his emotions. “I’ve coached 28 years. You coach a lot of kids, and then one of your own kid comes — it’s just been really tough. But it’s why I’m so incredibly grateful that this tournament was formed. We’re all very, very thankful to have this opportunity.”

By all appearances, Jay Applegate was right to speak for all involved in the tournament.

On Tuesday, fans filled up the bleachers at Lone Peak High School, with many others sitting on lawn chairs and blankets up and down the baselines.

It’s the type of attention and enthusiasm lended to a typical playoff game, which was the hope of the Last Chance Tournament founders when they began efforts to form it.

“Honestly, what has come together has exceeded our expectations,” said Mark Comer, who was one of the chief organizers, and whose son, Chase Comer, plays for Lone Peak. “There’s so many unknowns with everything done these days, but the response from all those involved has been 100% positive — from parents, players, coaches and fans. So it’s been great.”

Action in the eight-team 6A portion of the tournament saw American Fork defeat Copper Hills 13-3, Bingham get by Pleasant Grove 12-1 and Jordan take care of Syracuse 12-2.

As for the Silverwolves, they incurred a 3-1 deficit before taking a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning by virtue of a solo home run off the bat of Easton Norris. Lone Peak squared things up at 4-4 off an RBI double by Chipper Beck the very next inning before a 2-run top of the seventh inning saw Riverton forge a 6-4 lead, which proved to be the final.

For Jay Applegate, the feel was exactly like a normal baseball game — a sentiment all involved are hoping for.

“The first game out here in the tournament felt weird, but I think we’ve all settled in now,” he said. “It takes time to find those things to make for good baseball. We played some good baseball out there today, and so did Lone Peak. Kids competed hard and yeah, it absolutely felt like a real playoff game.”

Parker agreed with his father’s assessment.

“It’s such a blast being out here,” he said. “It’s been so tough working through this, but it felt great out there today. I’m so grateful to have this opportunity and it feels like a state tournament right now, and we love that it does.”

Tournament play will continue on Wednesday and take a break on Thursday, before finishing out on Friday and Saturday. Regardless of who the final team standing is, most will come away grateful for the opportunity to simply have a chance to play again, for one final time.

“I just can’t express how great it is that this was done,” Jay Applegate said. “We couldn’t be more grateful to all those who put in the effort to give the kids something that was taken away from them. Everybody is pretty much in the same boat with everyone dealing the best we can, and now taking the opportunity to give this thing all we have.”