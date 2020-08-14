Scores, stats, videos and pictures: High school football roundup for Friday, Aug. 14

Here’s a complete roundup of Friday’s Week 1 high school football action from around the state.

Stats and box scores

NONREGION

WEST 27, CLEARFIELD 25: Led by a powerful rushing attack, West held on to defeat Clearfield. Three Panthers rushed for touchdowns, including Clarence Bird Butler, Carson Lopati and Sesi Vailahi. Yahir Estrada made a pair of field foals for West as well, helping the Panthers hold off a fourth quarter rally attempt by the Falcons. Clearfield was led by quarterback Shaydn Stoker, who threw a touchdown pass to Gage Dicus Dicus had two touchdown receptions, one from Stoker another from Bransen Simper and also rushed for a score.

BRIGHTON 56, FREMONT 42: Gabe Curtis passed for four touchdowns and rushed for two more as Brighton ran away from Fremont for the season-opening win. Owen Powers added a pair of rushing TDs as well for the Bengals, who led 42-14 at the half. | Full story

GRANGER 28, SYRACUSE 24: Granger beat Syracuse by four points thanks to a 15-yard run from Kadius Fuimaono in the fourth quarter and a two-point conversion by Leonaitasi Alatini. Fuimaono had two touchdowns in the victory.

ROY 49, JORDAN 7: The Royals dominated the Beetdiggers from start to finish, outscoring the hosts 49-0 in the first half en route to the runaway victory. Five different Royals scored, including Cade Harris and Izzy Gordon each of whom scored twice Colby Dickson, Mason Thueson and Preston Anderson. Roy did most of its work on the ground, with Harris and Gordon rushing for two touchdowns apiece, while Anderson added another. Dickson’s score came off an interception, while Thueson hauled in a touchdown reception from Roy quarterback Parker Kingston.

VIEWMONT 13, NORTHRIDGE 10: A four-yard run courtesy of Bracken Everson was the difference as Viewmont pulled out a win against Northridge.

SKYLINE 21, LAYTON 7: Skyline scored 21 unanswered points to start the game against Layton, holding the Lancers scoreless until late in the 3rd quarter in the Eagles’ season-opening victory. Skyline quarterback Braxton Bolingbroke threw two touchdown passes, one to Isaac Visser, the other to Roman Franco, while Tyler Limpert added a 5-yard touchdown run in the Eagles’ win.

SNOW CANYON 42, CYPRUS 0: Landon Frei passed for 210 yards and two TDs, with Bretton Stone adding three total TDs as well in Snow Canyon’s dominated season-opening win over Cyprus. Stone finished with 127 receiving yards and one TD and 50 rushing yards and two more TDs. | Full story

Grid View Snow Canyon quarterback Landon Frei (9) is brought down by the Cyprus defense during a high school football game at Cyprus High School in Magna on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Yukai Peng, Deseret News

Cyprus’ Ryan Herzog (34) attempts to stop Snow Canyon’s Tyden Morris (5) during a high school football game at Cyprus High School in Magna on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Yukai Peng, Deseret News

Cyprus’ Adrian Banuelos (4) attempts to stop Snow Canyon’s Bretton Stone (1) with Cary Butler (21) following behind during a high school football game at Cyprus High School in Magna on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Yukai Peng, Deseret News

Cyprus players take the field before a high school football game against Snow Canyon at Cyprus High School in Magna on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Yukai Peng, Deseret News

Cyprus players line up for the national anthem before a high school football game against Snow Canyon at Cyprus High School in Magna on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Yukai Peng, Deseret News

Cyprus cheerleaders warm up before a high school football game against Snow Canyon at Cyprus High School in Magna on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Yukai Peng, Deseret News

BONNEVILLE 34, HUNTER 23: Thanks to a strong third quarter, Bonneville was able to stave off a late push by Hunter and walk away with the opening night victory. Kamen Best was dominant for the Lakers with five total touchdowns (four passing and one rushing).

KEARNS 20, BOX ELDER 3: After falling behind late in the first quarter, Kearns scored 20 unanswered points to defeat Box Elder. The Cougars scored two touchdowns on special teams an 85-yard kick return by Jeff Bassa and a 70-yard return of a blocked kick by Charles Henderson. Henderson also returned an interception 55 yards for another score. Box Elder’s lone points came off a 30-yard field goal by Keaton Lamb.

EAST 42, WEST JORDAN 19: Amini Amone scored two touchdowns as East blew out West Jordan to start its season.

AMERICAN FORK 55, LEHI 0: Spike Adams, Will Zundel, and Fisher Ingersoll all found the endzone twice for the Cavemen as they dominated the visiting Pioneers. Maddux Madsen tossed five touchdowns as the total attack from American Fork was overpowering.

CORNER CANYON 49, FARMINGTON 20: Corner Canyon exploded for 49 points in a win over Farmington as Jaxson Dart threw three touchdowns and rushed for two more in his Charger debut. Corner Canyon led 49-0 after the third quarter.

LONE PEAK 24, TIMPVIEW 0: Siale Tahi rushed for three touchdowns, dominating in Lone Peak’s shutout win over Timpview. | Full story

BOUNTIFUL 7, HIGHLAND 6: Bountiful needed just one touchdown to beat Highland in a defensive slugfest. Boston Malmrose’s 55-yard pass to Brooks Fornelius was the difference in a one-point game.

OREM 51, MOUNTAIN VIEW 14: The Tigers state title defense started off with a bang against the rival Bruins. Quarterback Micah Fe’A threw for four touchdowns, Tauhi Tupola and Joe Smith each rushed for touchdowns Tupola had two rushing scores and Orem handily defeated Mountain View. Smith added two touchdown receptions for the Tigers, who leapt out to a 21-0 first quarter lead and lead 35-14 at the half.

NORTH SANPETE 47, GRANTSVILLE 31: What was a tight contest early turned into a convincing win for North Sanpete. The Hawks controlled the second and third quarters, outscoring the Cowboys 27-6 over the two periods. Quarterback Landon Bowles led the way for North Sanpete with five touchdown passes, to three different receivers, namely Trevin Morley, Brady Jacobson and Magnus Clawson. Clawson had three touchdowns receptions himself. Grantsville was led by Thomas Blake, who rushed for two scores.

SAN JUAN 26, DELTA 19: A 40-yard pass from Jace Palmer to Parker Snyder late in the third quarter was the difference San Juan needed to narrowly defeat Delta.

MILLARD 25, EMERY 12: Jed DeGraffenried outdueled Jace Curtis in a crazy battle between Emery and Millard. Curtis scored a 61-yard touchdown on the final play of the first half to cut the lead to just seven points at the half. Then the Eagles defense tightened up in the second half by not allowing a single point en route to the win over the Spartans.

MILFORD 38, SOUTH SUMMIT 20: After giving up the first score of the game, Milford went on a tear and scored 32 straight points to blow away from South Summit. Bo Hardy led the way for the Tigers, rushing for three touchdowns along with a passing touchdown.

BEN LOMOND 28, PROVIDENCE HALL 13: Ryan Alverez had three scores over 20-yards in length as Ben Lomond took down the Patriots. Devaughn Sanders also found the end zone while LJ Apisala and Jacob Walsh scored for Providence Hall.

DESERT HILLS 24, MURRAY 7: Noah Fuailetolo threw two touchdown passes to lead Desert Hills to an opening night victory.

SPRINGVILLE 25, DIXIE 22: A 1-yard run from Kaden DeLlamas with five minutes left in the fourth quarter lifted Springville over Dixie.

MOUNTAIN RIDGE 27, OLYMPUS 17: After a close first half, the Titans couldn’t seem to contain Cade Uluave’s power running in the redzone. Ulave had two touchdown runs to go along with two passing touchdowns from QB Ayden Helm. Mountain Ridge picks up their first win in school history as they upset the heavily favored Titans on opening night.

OGDEN 43, UNION 25: Union went into halftime with a 18-14 lead and extended that to 11 points early in the 3rd quarter. That is when Braxten Shobe returned the kickoff for a touchdown, swinging momentum and the game as Ogden scored the last 29 points leading to a big win over the Cougars.

SKY VIEW 35, STANSBURY 27: The reigning 4A state champion Bobcats held off a fierce second half rally attempt by Stansbury to pull out the win. Sky View led 35-0 at the half, powered by three first quarter touchdown passes by quarterback Kasen Carlson, to Luke Radford, Bryce Larsen and Sam Thatcher. Issac Larsen added a pick six for Sky View, the game-winning score, before the Stallions reeled off 27 unanswered points, all in the second half, led by quarterback Kru Huxford and Nate Bushnell.

NORTH SEVIER 28, SOUTH SEVIER 7: North Sevier got off to a fast start, scoring 21 points en route to the victory. Landan Gale scored all four of the Wolves’ touchdowns.

BEAR RIVER 39, JUAN DIEGO 20: Kace Jones rushed for three touchdowns in Bear River’s season-opening win.

CRIMSON CLIFFS 20, MANTI 15: After jumping out to a two touchdown lead early, the Mustangs held on against the Templars for the season-opening victory. Crimson Cliffs quarterback Tyler Brown threw for three touchdowns, twice to Chase Hansen, the other to Packer Butler. Manti quarterback Jax Perry had two touchdown passes of his own, one to Alex Cole, the other to Kent Larsen.

WASATCH 49, PARK CITY 35: The Wasps jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and were able to keep up the momentum to secure the victory over Park City in the season opener. Quarterback Adarius Edwards rushed for a touchdown and passed for three more, connecting with Jarin Kalam each time, in the win.

CANYON VIEW 40, PAYSON 13: Jake Garrett threw three touchdown’s in Canyon View’s win. In the loss, Payson’s Isaac Canlas had a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown.

AMERICAN LEADERSHIP 38, CARBON 7: Manuel Olivares rushed for two touchdowns in American Leadership’s first win of the season.

PROVO 14, LOGAN 7: Dallin Havea finally found the end zone for the Bulldogs late in the third quarter, tying up a tough defensive battle. Then with just over two minutes left Jace Welsh scored the game-winning touchdown, a 42-yard battle the pushed Provo passed the Grizzlies in Cache Valley.

GREEN CANYON 42, TOOELE 13: The Wolves’ defense shut down the Tooele offense in the second half, and Green Canyon cruised to the victory in the season opener. Jake Lundin tossed in two TD passes and ran in a fumble recovery while Landon Peterson rushed for two more touchdowns on the win.

MAPLE MOUNTAIN 45, CEDAR VALLEY 3: Tyler Nelson was outstanding, finishing with five touchdowns in Maple Mountain’s rout. Kyson Hall was his top target, as Hall finished with three receiving touchdowns.

NORTH SUMMIT 13, UINTAH 10: After a low-scoring back and forth battle, the Braves finally emerged victorious thanks to a 90-yard fumble recovery by Ethan Crittenden.

RIDGELINE 42, PINE VIEW 38: Kaden Cox passed for three touchdowns, one each to Evan Webb, Jaden Harris and Jovesa Damuni, as the Riverhawks prevailed in a high-scoring game against Pine View at Westlake High School. Harris, Cox and Noah White all added rushing TDs for Ridgeline.

HILLCREST 26, TIMPANOGOS 0: Powered by a defense that held the visiting Timberwolves scoreless, Hillcrest handily defeated Timpanogos. Anthony Vail, Kobe Owen and Talon Yates each found the end zone for the Huskies. Vail scored twice, on an interception return and on the ground, while Own and Yates each rushed for a touchdown.

SUMMIT ACADEMY 40, COTTONWOOD 6: After a scoreless first quarter, the Bears roared to life and cruised to the victory over Cottonwood on a 40-0 run. Jaxon Case ran for three touchdowns for Summit Academy while teammate Titan Kilgore caught two TD passes in the big win against the Colts.

SKYRIDGE 33, ALTA 13: The Falcons made short work of the Hawks, jumping out to a commanding 26-0 first quarter lead before cruising to victory. Skyridge quarterback McCae Hillstead threw four touchdown passes, three during the game-deciding opening period. Jeter Fenton also rushed for a score for the Falcons, while Alta quarterback Ethan Jackson threw touchdowns passes to D’Andre Randolph and Issak Hanson in the loss.

DUCHESNE 10, ENTERPRISE 7: A 5-yard pass from Cameron Brady to Kaleb Sanchez in the third quarter proved to be the difference in Duchesne’s win.

WESTLAKE 19, WOODS CROSS 0: Westlake shut out Woods Cross to start the season. Brayden Ross threw three touchdowns in the win.

RICHFIELD 24, HURRICANE 21: Powered by quarterback Gavin Brown, who threw two touchdowns passes, including the game-winning score, Richfield defeated Hurricane. Brown connected with both Max Robinson and Jake Hyatt, his 21-yard strike to Hyatt proving the difference. Hurricane was led by quarterback Carter Ashby, who had two touchdowns passes of this own, one to Bubba Moore, the other to Luke Wright.

CEDAR CITY 28, SPANISH FORK 21: The showdown between the Dons and the Reds finally ended when Cedar City’s Jaron Garrett connected with Jack Cook for a touchdown after a double-overtime battle.

JUAB 33, PAROWAN 14: A balanced scoring attack from Juab led the Wasps to an opening night victory. Five Wasps (Chase Ingram, Ryker Richards, Jared Dye, Shan Jackson and Grant Orme) put points on the board.

LAYTON CHRISTIAN 19, JUDGE MEMORIAL 13: Trailing 7-0 at the half, Layton Christian outscored Judge Memorial 19-6 to close the game and come away with the victory. Eagles’ quarterback Tucker Prescott threw for two touchdowns, a 55-yard strike to Malik Johnson and a 45-yarder to Bill Lenidrik. Lenidrik also scored on a fumble recovery.

BEAVER 69, GRAND 0: Beaver got off to an explosive start and never looked back as it picked up the dominate victory against Grand. Turner Williams had four rushing touchdowns in the win, including a 68-yard punt return, while teammate EJ Allred had five TDs and Jayton Jessup ran for another two in the season opener.

SALEM HILLS 34, MOUNTAIN CREST 8: Jarret Elmer threw two touchdown tosses one to Johny Draper and one to Reed Johnson as Salem Hills cruised to a opening night win.

COPPER HILLS 32, TAYLORSVILLE 6: The Warriors went up early but it was all Grizzlies after that. Copper Hills would go on to win the game behind a pair of touchdowns by Tommy Peake in the second quarter. Kolianitioni Lemau had two in the fourth quarter.

PLEASANT GROVE 35, RIVERTON 7: 21 points in the second quarter propelled Pleasant Grove to a win.

KANAB 70, MONTICELLO 0: Kanab raced out to a fast start, scoring 36 points to open the first quarter. Bracken McQuivey scored two rushing touchdowns to lead the Cowboys.