BYU’s Kalani Sitake, Utah’s Chris Kemoeatu are finalists for induction into Polynesian Football Hall of Fame’s 2022 Class

The three new inductees will be announced Nov. 4

By Jay Drew
BYU coach Kalani Sitake, walks off the field after a timeout as BYU and USF play in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
BYU coach Kalani Sitake, walks off the field after a timeout as BYU and USF play in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Sitake and former Utah star Chris Kemoeatu are finalists for induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU football coach Kalani Sitake and former Utah offensive guard Chris Kemoeatu are among the eight finalists on the ballot for induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022, organizers announced Thursday morning.

Sitake, who is of Tongan ancestry, is in his sixth season as BYU’s head coach and has a career head coaching record of 43-28, all at BYU. Sitake signed a contract extension in late August that will take him through the 2025 season.

Kemoeatu, who played in the NFL for seven years, is also of Tongan ancestry.

Finalists were selected from a field of more than 100 nominees by the PFHF Selection Committee, which includes former University of Utah and Weber State coach Ron McBride.

The committee and all living former inductees will vote in the coming weeks to select the individual who will be inducted into the 2022 class. Three inductees will be announced on Nov. 4.

“We commend our Selection Committee on once again putting together a fantastic group of potential inductees for the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022,” said Jack Thompson, selection committee chairman.

The other nominees are Tony Banks, Malcolm Floyd, Mike Iupati, Tommy Kaulukuki, Vince Manuwai and Harry Montague-Field.

The Hall of Fame’s permanent home is located at the Polynesian Cultural Center in Oahu, Hawaii, and was established in 2013 by Super Bowl champions Jesse Sapolu and Ma’a Tanuvasa. Other board members include June Jones, Troy Polamalu and former BYU stars Vai Sikahema and Reno Mahe.

