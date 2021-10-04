Kyle Whittingham wants to see No. 22 retired at Utah permanently

While answering questions Monday from the media for the first time since defensive back Aaron Lowe was shot and killed on Sept. 26, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said he wants the school to retire No. 22.

That’s the number Lowe wore this season after he decided to switch from No. 2 to No. 22 in honor of running back Ty Jordan, who died last December. Jordan wore No. 22 as a freshman in 2020.

Whittingham said the school is formulating a plan to honor Lowe, like it honored Jordan. He wants to ensure that the lives of both players are “celebrated” this season and beyond.

“No. 22, you won’t see anyone wear No. 22 in this program again, at least as long as I’m the head coach,” Whittingham said. “We’d like to see that retired permanently. That’s our wish. We’d like to see it happen.”

