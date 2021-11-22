 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Peng Shuai had a video call with the IOC. But officials are stil worried about her safety

Tennis player Peng Shuai’s location and whereabouts have been a subject of concern lately

By Herb Scribner
China’s Peng Shuai waves after losing to Eugenie Bouchard.
China’s Peng Shuai waves after losing to Eugenie Bouchard in their first-round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 15, 2019. Peng held a video call with the president of the International Olympic Committee over the weekend.
Mark Schiefelbein, Associated Press

The mysterious disappearance of tennis star Peng Shuai took another turned over the weekend as Peng held a video call with the president of the International Olympic Committee.

  • But officials are still worried about her whereabouts.

Peng — a Chinese tennis star who went missing days after she accused a top Chinese official of sexual assault — held a video call with the IOC president over the weekend, the Women’s Tennis Association said, per NBC News.

  • “It was good to see Peng Shuai in recent videos, but they don’t alleviate or address the WTA’s concern about her wellbeing and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion,” a WTA spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.
  • Despite the video call, the IOC said it “does not change our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault, which is the issue that gave rise to our initial concern,” according to Reuters.

The IOC said Sunday that it’s unclear where the 30-minute video call took place.

  • “She explained that she is safe and well, living at her home in Beijing, but would like to have her privacy respected at this time,” the IOC said. “That is why she prefers to spend her time with friends and family right now.”

The video call came after photo and videos showed Peng at a restaurant and a children’s tennis tournament in Beijing. Those photos were released by Chinese state media.

Global sports stars and governing bodies have pledged their support for Peng, hoping she is safe and sound wherever she might be and that nothing bad is happening to her, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

