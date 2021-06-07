A YouTuber star and a legendary boxer faced off, but was there a winner?

Not really.

On June 6, 2021, YouTuber Logan Paul and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather went the distance in an exhibition boxing match. Here’s why no one won.

Who won Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather?

Per ESPN, Paul and Mayweather competed for eight rounds in an exhibition match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“He’s better than I thought he was,” Mayweather said of Paul, according to ESPN. “... I was surprised by him tonight. Good work. Good little guy.”



The match had eight, three-minute rounds in total.

There were no judges.

No official winner was read — even though knockouts were legal and possible in the fight.

So yeah, no one’s record was tarnished or improved because of the fight.

What was the score of Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather?

ESPN scored the bout 78-74 for Mayweather. But that is an unofficial result.

What happened in Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather?

The boxing match between Paul, a YouTuber, and Mayweather, a boxing legend, was billed as an entertainment event, according to Sporting News. The bout turned out to not be entertaining, though.

“The fighters combined to land just 73 punches, with Mayweather landing the majority of them and Paul struggling mightily to find his target,” according to Sporting News. “Once the larger Paul realized that he wouldn’t be able to catch that target, he decided to tie up Mayweather as part of a plan to remain on his feet for the eight rounds. It was a moral victory for the 26-year-old Paul; he’ll go home richer and be able to say he went the distance with an undefeated living legend.”

The fight even drew boos from the crowd because the two boxers held onto each other in the later rounds, delaying any action, according to CNET.

