 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Utah’s Tony Finau, teammate Harris English lose on Day 2 of Ryder Cup

Finau and English never lead in an afternoon foursomes match, fall to Europe’s Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry

By Jay Drew
Team USA’s Harris English and Team USA’s Tony Finau react after making a putt on the 10th hole during a four-ball match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
AP

Birdie putts didn’t fall as easily for Utah’s Tony Finau on Saturday at the 43rd Ryder Cup as they did on Friday.

As a result, Finau and partner Harris English fell 1 up to Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton in a foursomes match Saturday afternoon. Finau was not selected by captain Steve Stricker to play in the morning round after making six birdies Friday in a with English over Rory McIlroy and Lowry.

Finau’s team never led in its match Saturday.

Lowry made a birdie on the par-3 No. 3 hole and Hatton made a birdie on the par-4 11th hole to put the Europeans 2 up. Lowry made five birdies in a 10-hole stretch.

Finau made his first birdie of the day on No. 13 to trim the deficit to one hole. On No. 14, after English’s tap-in birdie was conceded, Hatton rolled in a 30 footer for birdie to halve the hole and keep the Americans from making the match even.

On No. 17, Finau’s 25-footer for birdie to tie the match was a couple rotations short.

The United States has a commanding 11-5 lead over Europe heading into Sunday’s singles matches at Whistling Straits Golf Club in Wisconsin.

Next Up In Sports

Loading comments...

The Latest

Live coverage: No. 15 BYU leads USF 28-6 in 2nd quarter

By Ryan McDonald

Guns, gear and the nitty-gritty: Utah’s TacGas hits the mark for growing client base

By Art Raymond

Yes, the Utes managed to beat Washington State, but they didn’t exactly look good doing it

By Jeff Call

Baylor Romney starts at QB in place of injured Jaren Hall, comes out firing early

By Jay Drew

Utah’s shorthanded defense showed off its depth against Washington State

By Jeff Call

3 takeaways from Utah’s 24-13 win over Washington State

By Joe Coles