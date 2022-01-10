Novak Djokovic can remain in Australia after all. Here’s what’s next

Novak Djokovic is closer to competing in the Australian Open tennis tournament after a judge ordered his release from immigration detention.

“I am pleased and grateful that the judge overturned my visa cancellation,” he wrote on Instagram. “Despite all that has happened in the past week, I want to stay and to try to compete at the Australian Open. I remain focused on that.

“I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. For now I cannot say more but THANK YOU for standing with me through all this and encouraging me to stay strong.”

Djokovic was denied entry into Australia after he received a COVID-19 vaccine medical exemption. Per ESPN, Australia denied the tennis star’s entry into the country and canceled his visa because he had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Australian Border Force said Djokovic did not provide the right evidence to gain entry into the country, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

After facing a visa issue upon arriving in Australia, he was detained there. Authorities canceled his visa Thursday before he had a chance to speak with the tournament’s organizations, according to The New York Times.

However, Jokovic won’t necessarily compete in the upcoming tournament, which begins Monday.