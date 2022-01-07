Mask mandate back at Vivint Arena, Huntsman Center

In accordance with the mask mandate that was ordered in Salt Lake County on Friday, the Utah Jazz announced that masks will be required of patrons at all indoor events — games as well as other events — at Vivint Arena from Saturday until Feb. 7, and the University of Utah announced the same for the Huntsman Center.

The mandate will also be in effect at home games of the Salt Lake City Stars, the Jazz’s NBA G League affiliate, which are played at the Lifetime Activities Center on the campus of Salt Lake Community College in Taylorsville.

The mandate is regardless of vaccination status against COVID-19.

The Utah Runnin’ Utes will play the Washington State Cougars on Saturday afternoon at the Huntsman Center, while the Jazz’s first game at Vivint Arena under the new order is slated for Jan. 12 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Other sporting venues in the county that could have events over the next month have not yet officially made such an announcement.