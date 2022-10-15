Facebook Twitter
Saturday, October 15, 2022 | 
Sports Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz waive Jared Butler to finalize regular season roster

The team also made official the waiving of Stanley Johnson.

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
SHARE Utah Jazz waive Jared Butler to finalize regular season roster
Sweat drips from Utah Jazz guard Jared Butler’s chin as he prepares to shoot from the line during a Summer League game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Sweat drips from Utah Jazz guard Jared Butler’s chin as he prepares to shoot from the line during a Summer League game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

In a surprising move on Saturday, the Utah Jazz waived Jared Butler, the final move needed to trim the roster to the maximum 15 players.

On Friday night, the Deseret News reported that the Jazz had waived Stanley Johnson and was expected to waive Cody Zeller, both moves that were made official by the team on Saturday.

That left one more full-contract player that needed to be cut from the roster before the NBA’s Monday deadline.

Butler had recently shown some improvement and maturity on the court, flashes that many believed took him off the chopping block, but the Jazz decided to move on the from the second-year guard, who was drafted 40th overall in 2021.

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Sports
Live coverage: The latest as BYU hosts SEC opponent Arkansas
What Kelly Olynyk recalls of ‘Warehouse’ games with ‘old school’ John Stockton
High school football: Final 2022 RPI rankings for 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A
High school football: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament pairings
Following their preseason finale, the Utah Jazz waived a player
High school football: Complete Week 10 roundup