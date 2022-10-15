Utah Jazz waive Jared Butler to finalize regular season roster

In a surprising move on Saturday, the Utah Jazz waived Jared Butler, the final move needed to trim the roster to the maximum 15 players.

On Friday night, the Deseret News reported that the Jazz had waived Stanley Johnson and was expected to waive Cody Zeller, both moves that were made official by the team on Saturday.

That left one more full-contract player that needed to be cut from the roster before the NBA’s Monday deadline.

Butler had recently shown some improvement and maturity on the court, flashes that many believed took him off the chopping block, but the Jazz decided to move on the from the second-year guard, who was drafted 40th overall in 2021.

