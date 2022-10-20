Facebook Twitter
Yet another NBA star is investing in pickleball. Can you guess who?

Several high-profile athletes are putting money into Major League Pickleball

By Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
merlin_2824418.jpg

Chuck Taylor returns a shot as he and Spencer Smith play pickleball against professional pickleball player Callie Smith and her husband, Kyle Smith, in Lehi on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Kevin Durant won’t be outdone by his fellow star athletes. After watching LeBron James, Tom Brady and others invest in Major League Pickleball, he’s throwing in some money, as well.

Front Office Sports reported Thursday that Durant and his investment firm, Thirty Five Ventures, have purchased a Major League Pickleball expansion team that’ll join the league next year. Durant’s business partner said in a statement that the investment is a “natural fit” for the firm.

“35V is committed to investing in the future of sports and emerging opportunities, and Major League Pickleball is a league we are incredibly excited about,” said Rich Kleiman, according to Front Office Sports.

Thirty Five Ventures has previously invested in League One Volleyball, Premier Lacrosse League, The Players Tribune, SeatGeek and many other sports-related companies, the article said.

Durant’s pickleball team is the third new one to be announced since September, when James purchased his team along with Draymond Green and Kevin Love. Brady’s team, which he bought alongside tennis star Kim Clijsters, was announced last week.

As Front Office Sports reported, the new investors are helping Major League Pickleball grow from 12 teams to 16. “It is also increasing player prize money and payouts to over $2 million,” the article said.

Each team has two men and two women, and tournaments involve both singles and doubles matches, according to Major League Pickleball’s website.

The league wrapped up its 2022 season last week.

