How top athletes responded to Kanye West’s antisemitic comments

Sports stars Jaylen Brown and Aaron Donald are cutting ties with Kanye West’s marketing agency, Donda Sports, due to the rapper’s recent antisemitic comments. Their separate statements on leaving Donda came just hours after West lost his partnership with Adidas.

Brown, who plays for the Boston Celtics, had previously said he’d continue working with West. In his statement, he said he changed his mind after additional reflection.

“I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation and oppressive rhetoric of any kind. In light of that, after sharing in conversations, I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values,” Brown said.

He added that he does plan to continue working with Donda Academy, a private school in California launched by West, who now goes by Ye.

“I do seek to continue providing mentorship, love and support to the incredible children, faculty and young athletes,” he said.

Donald, who plays for the Los Angeles Rams and is one of the top defenders in the NFL, shared similar sentiments in his statement, which was co-signed by his wife, Erica.

“As parents and members of society, we felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences and that we must do better as human beings. We do not feel our beliefs, voices and actions belong anywhere near a space that misrepresents and oppresses people of any background, ethnicity or race,” the Donald family said.

Brown’s and Donald’s departures are the latest developments in an extended fallout from West’s antisemitic comments, which he made on social media and during a podcast interview.

The rapper has also been dropped in recent days by his talent agency, the Creative Artists Agency, Balenciaga, Gap and Foot Locker, according to ESPN.

But West has not lost the support of Antonio Brown, a former NFL player who has dealt with plenty of controversies of his own.

In a statement Tuesday, Brown said he’s sticking with Donda Sports, USA Today reported.

“I remain true to the mission of Donda and our amazing staff and community. I remain dedicated to helping clarify statements taken out of proportion by the media. I remain committed to bringing new ideas, experiences and designs to our world. I remain in support of the humanity that is Ye,” he said in his statement, which he shared on Twitter.