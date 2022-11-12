Here are the Americans to watch in the World Cup

On Wednesday, Gregg Berhalter, the head coach of the U.S. men’s national soccer team, released the roster of 26 players that will represent the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which begins later this month.

The roster is the country’s second-youngest of all time. The team’s average age will be 25 years, 175 days, when the team plays its first match on Nov. 21 against Wales and all but one of the players will be making their World Cup debut, according to US Soccer.

“We are excited to take this group to compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup,” Berhalter said, per U.S. Soccer. “We believe we have a talented group, a strong team spirit and one that is ready to compete. We are extremely proud and honored to represent the United States and appreciate all the amazing support from our fans as we head to Qatar.”

Here are some key players to watch:

Christian Pulisic — Hershey, Pennsylvania

If you’re only going to remember one name on this list, it should be Christian Pulisic. The 24-year-old forward was meant to finally become a household name in 2018, but the U.S. failed to qualify for the World Cup. Now, it’s his chance.

Pulisic is the face of the team and has scored 21 goals in his 52 appearances for the U.S., according to U.S. Soccer.

“It has always been a dream of mine to play at a World Cup; in fact, to play at as many World Cups that I can in my career,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “So I don’t feel like it is redemption to make it this time around. I see it as being able to participate (in) something that I missed four years ago that I can never get back.”

The United States’ Weston McKennie controls the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Saudi Arabia and United States in Murcia, Spain, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Jose Breton, Associated Press

Weston McKennie — Little Elm, Texas

When 8-year-old Weston McKennie met U.S. national team stars Landon Donovan and Carlos Bocanegra during their visit to Rammstein Air Base in 2006, he realized he could play for the U.S. national team one day, he told U.S. Soccer.

That one day has come. McKennie currently has nine goals in 37 appearances for the U.S. and will soon represent the country on the world’s largest soccer stage.

“The American midfielder has abundant amounts of creativity in the midfield and has often been the best player on the field for the team. McKennie is also the deadliest player in the air for the USMNT,” David Moore wrote for The 18.

Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna celebrates after scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart in Dortmund, Germany, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Martin Meissner, Associated Press

Giovanni Reyna — Bedford, New York

Sixteen years after his father Claudio Reyna played in his last World Cup match, Giovanni Reyna will make his World Cup debut. In September, the 19-year-old forward chose to wear 21, the number that his father wore in the 1998 World Cup. Reyna is also the son of former U.S. women’s national team player and four-time NCAA champion, Danielle Egan.

“He’s got all-planet pedigree, intelligence, speed and ball skills. There is no doubting his potential or ability, which could make him one of the best players in the game in the years to come. The only question is if he can stay healthy,” Fox Sports’ Doug McIntyre wrote.

Reyna has four goals in 14 appearances for the U.S., according to US Soccer. He plays professionally for Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

Full World Cup roster for the U.S.

Goalkeepers



Ethan Horvath.

Sean Johnson.

Matt Turner.

Defenders



Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Sergiño Dest.

Aaron Long.

Shaq Moore.

Tim Ream.

Antonee Robinson.

Joe Scally.

DeAndre Yedlin.

Walker Zimmerman.

Midfielders



Brenden Aaronson.

Kellyn Acosta.

Tyler Adams.

Luca de la Torre.

Weston McKennie.

Yunus Musah.

Cristian Roldan.

Forwards

