How ‘Ted Lasso’ honored the U.S. team ahead of World Cup

Last week, U.S. men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter announced the 26 players who will represent the U.S. at the World Cup, and Ted Lasso, the main character of the Apple TV+ series with the same name, jumped into action.

There are now letters of encouragement from the fictional coach, who is played by Jason Sudeikis, prominently displayed in the hometowns of each player, according to the New York Post. Berhalter got one, too.

Fans have been sharing pictures of the funny and sweet messages on social media. Rather than all being on billboards, some of the letters hang on the side of buildings, like El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera, California, midfielder Christian Roldan’s alma mater.

Hanging on the side of El Rancho High School, Cristian’s alma mater. pic.twitter.com/JH6DjCnCqi — Ignacio Cervantes (@ignaciocerva07) November 13, 2022

Midfielder Brenden Aaronson’s letter hangs on the side of a red barn and talks about what it’s like to be an American playing in England, where Aaronson plays for Leeds United. In “Ted Lasso” fashion, the letter is chock full of barn puns.

“But what remains the same no matter what side of the pond you’re on, is that you were barn to be on the USMNT. You were barn to play in the games of all games. And you were barn to go all the way,” the billboard says, per Twitter.

Some of the signs include puns on the players’ names. Lasso tells midfielder Kellyn Acosta that he feels “sorry for any fellas set on underestimatin’ ya cause it’s gonna Acosta them a win” and defender Sergiño Dest that he knows “you’ll go out there and try your Dest. I mean best.”

This year, the U.S. returns to the World Cup for the first time in eight years. They play their first match against Wales on Monday at noon MST.

Here are some of the best billboards: