Here’s when today’s Team USA World Cup match starts and what’s at stake

Team USA will open World Cup 2022 play with a matchup against Wales.

USA vs. Wales

The game: Group B match, World Cup 2022

Group B match, World Cup 2022 Location: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (Al Rayyan, Qatar)

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (Al Rayyan, Qatar) Time: Monday, Noon MST

Monday, Noon MST On TV: Fox, Telemundo Deportes

Fox, Telemundo Deportes Streaming: Peacock

What’s at stake

The Americans return to the World Cup after missing the 2018 World Cup in Russia, while Wales is making its first appearance in the Cup in 64 years.

The United States will be opening World Cup play looking to earn three points against a team it has rarely faced: USA and Wales have played just twice before, with the Americans beating Wales 2-0 in 2003 and both teams failing to score in their November 2020 matchup.

England has the early lead in Group B play, beating Iran 6-2 earlier Monday.

Who to watch for

Tyler Adams, at 23 years old, is the Americans’ youngest captain at a World Cup since 1950, per ESPN Stats & Info.

It’s a young squad across the board: the average age of players on the USA team is 25 years old.

When does Team USA play during group stage?

Nov. 21 — Wales, Noon (TV: Fox)

Nov. 25 — England, Noon (TV: Fox)

Nov. 29 — Iran, Noon (TV: Fox)

All times MST