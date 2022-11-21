Facebook Twitter
Here’s when today’s Team USA World Cup match starts and what’s at stake

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
U.S. forward Christian Pulisic trains ahead of the World Cup soccer match between United States and Wales in Qatar.

Forward Christian Pulisic of the United States, center, participates in an official training on the eve of the World Cup soccer match between United States and Wales, at Al-Gharafa SC Stadium, in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Ashley Landis, Associated Press

Team USA will open World Cup 2022 play with a matchup against Wales.

USA vs. Wales

  • The game: Group B match, World Cup 2022
  • Location: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (Al Rayyan, Qatar)
  • Time: Monday, Noon MST
  • On TV: Fox, Telemundo Deportes
  • Streaming: Peacock

What’s at stake

The Americans return to the World Cup after missing the 2018 World Cup in Russia, while Wales is making its first appearance in the Cup in 64 years.

The United States will be opening World Cup play looking to earn three points against a team it has rarely faced: USA and Wales have played just twice before, with the Americans beating Wales 2-0 in 2003 and both teams failing to score in their November 2020 matchup.

England has the early lead in Group B play, beating Iran 6-2 earlier Monday.

Who to watch for

Tyler Adams, at 23 years old, is the Americans’ youngest captain at a World Cup since 1950, per ESPN Stats & Info.

It’s a young squad across the board: the average age of players on the USA team is 25 years old.

When does Team USA play during group stage?

  • Nov. 21 — Wales, Noon (TV: Fox)
  • Nov. 25 — England, Noon (TV: Fox)
  • Nov. 29 — Iran, Noon (TV: Fox)

All times MST

