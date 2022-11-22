Facebook Twitter
What you should know about the man who scored the US’s first World Cup goal in 8 years

Timothy Weah is the son of Liberia’s president

By Krysyan Edler
Timothy Weah of the United States in action during a World Cup match between the U.S. and Wales.

Timothy Weah of the United States in action during a World Cup match between the United States and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

Ashley Landis, Associated Press

In the 36th minute of the United States team’s 1-1 draw with Wales on Monday, forward Timothy Weah scored the U.S.’s first World Cup goal in eight years.

Forward Christian Pulisic drew Wales’ defenders before passing the ball to a streaking Weah. Weah then booted the ball just over the leg of Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, who had come out of the goal to challenge the forward.

“Christian (Pulisic) gave a beautiful ball, and it was up to me to finish it,” Weah said in a postgame interview with Fox Sports Soccer, per Fast Feet.

Who is Timothy Weah?

Born in New York City to a Liberian father and Jamaican mother, Weah could have chosen to represent any of the three countries at the World Cup, but he chose the U.S. because that’s where he considers home.

“A dream come true to score in my first World Cup match,” Weah wrote on Instagram. “We would’ve loved to come out of this match with all three points, but we take the tie and continue to work. This was for my teammates. This was for U.S.A. This was for Liberia. This was for Jamaica. This was for my family.”

His goal and post caught the eye of another soccer legend.

“Congratulations,” Brazilian soccer legend Pelé commented. “It was a beautiful goal. Keep dreaming, dreams come true.”

Monday was Weah’s World Cup debut, but he is no stranger to making a mark on soccer’s biggest stages when it comes to his career with the U.S. national team.

In 2017, he became the first American male at any national team level to score a hat trick in a FIFA competition knockout round at age 17 during the U17 World Cup, according to Fox Sports.

Who is Tim Weah’s father?

Soccer fans may recognize the forward’s last name. Weah is the son of famous soccer player George Weah, the only African player to win the world player of the year and the current president of Liberia, according to The Washington Post.

On Monday, Timothy Weah did something his father never did: play in and score in the World Cup.

“He’s living through me because he never got the opportunity,” Timothy Weah told the Post before the World Cup. “He’s excited. He’s happy.”

George Weah played professionally for 18 years, including for AS Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, according to Fox Sports. Liberia never qualified for the World Cup.

Timothy Weah has a chance to add to the family legacy when the U.S. plays England on Friday at noon MST.

