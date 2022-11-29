Facebook Twitter
The U.S. defeated Iran at the World Cup. What happens next?

The U.S. and 15 other teams have advanced to the World Cup’s knockout round

By Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
Christian Pulisic of the United States scores during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Christian Pulisic of the United States, center, scored the lone goal during the World Cup group B soccer match between Iran and the United States at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Hassan Ammar, Associated Press

The United States scored a big win at the World Cup on Tuesday and advanced to the tournament’s knockout stage.

After tying with England and Wales in its first two matches, the U.S. was in a must-win situation Tuesday. The team was able to beat Iran 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Christian Pulisic.

“Pulisic turned in Sergino Dest’s headed cross in the 38th minute to get the crucial breakthrough, putting his body on the line and suffering an abdominal injury after subsequently clashing with Iran’s goalkeeper,” ESPN reported.

The U.S. is one of 16 teams advancing to the Round of 16. England was the other Group B team to make the cut.

The next U.S. World Cup match will be on Saturday against the Netherlands. The game will begin at 10:00 a.m. EST.

The Netherlands will be a tough opponent, according to Sporting News.

“The Oranje are unbeaten so far in Qatar, with seven points from their three matches,” the article said. “They will be looking to reach the quarterfinals for the third time since 2010.”

