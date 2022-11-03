Why Adam Silver wants an apology from Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving will put $500,000 toward organizations working to combat intolerance and hate, but NBA commissioner Adam Silver still wants more from the Brooklyn Nets star.

Silver said Thursday that Irving should specifically apologize for tweeting a link to an antisemitic film and denounce the hateful messages the film contains.

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material. While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss the situation,” the commissioner said in a statement.

Silver’s statement comes one day after Irving and the Nets announced plans to donate $500,000 each “toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance.” The team and player also said they would work with the Anti-Defamation League to develop programming combatting “all forms of antisemitism and bigotry.”

The statement explaining these donations and initiatives included comments from Irving, who, like rapper Kanye West, has faced intense pushback in recent days tied to his social media activity.

The basketball player said he takes responsibility for “the negative impact” of his tweet about the antisemitic documentary.

“I oppose all forms of hatred and opposition and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” Irving said.

What has Kyrie Irving said about antisemitism?

Irving’s Wednesday comments came after he spent several days resisting calls to apologize for the tweet. At first, he refused to delete it, arguing that he had a “whole army” to defend him.

“I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in. I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me,” Irving said to reporters on Saturday, according to The Washington Post.

But he changed his tune on Sunday after the owner of the Brooklyn Nets spoke out and finally deleted the tweet.

Fans in matching “Fight antisemitism” shirts watch a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in New York. Jessie Alcheh, Associated Press

Then, on Monday, Irving briefly met with Nets fans sitting courtside at a game against the Indiana Pacers. They were wearing “Fight antisemitism” T-shirts to protest Irving’s tweet and the team’s response, as NBC News reported.

“It is upsetting to see all these antisemitic things that he is saying and for him to be a part of a team that we have loved for a while now,” said Lindsay Haimm, one of the fans who wore the T-shirts, to NBC News.

What will happen to Kyrie Irving?

Silver’s statement makes it clear that the Irving saga is not over. The league may push the player to apologize again.

However, as ESPN reporter Tim Bontemps pointed out on Twitter, nothing in the statement implies that Irving will face a formal punishment, like a suspension.