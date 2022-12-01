Facebook Twitter
The best tweets about British royalty attending a Boston Celtics game

The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Boston to take part in the Earthshot Prize awards

By Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, right, laugh during a game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Boston.

Charles Krupa, Associated Press

When in Boston, do as the locals do.

That seems to be the spirit guiding the Prince and Princess of Wales’ visit to the United States this week, which included attending a Boston Celtics game Wednesday night.

William and Kate sat in the front row with Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey, who played basketball at Harvard and professionally in Austria before launching her political career, and Boston mayor Michelle Wu.

The foursome witnessed the Celtics beat the Miami Heat 134-121. Boston star Jayson Tatum had 49 points, his season high, according to ESPN.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Boston for Friday’s Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, which honors efforts to care for the Earth and build more sustainable societies.

“The trip will also include visits to an anti-poverty program, child development researchers and local flood defenses, demonstrating the couple’s commitment to important issues facing the modern world,” The Associated Press reported.

Here are some of the funniest tweets about Kate and William watching the Celtics-Heat game.

