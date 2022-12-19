This weekend featured 3 unforgettable sporting events. Here’s how to find replays

Christmas came early for sports fans this year. Over the weekend, they were treated to three unbelievable — and, in some cases, genuinely historic — sporting events.

Here’s a look at what made the three games so special, as well as tips on where to find replays.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts

The first big game featured the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts. And at first, it felt like an NFL dud.

The Colts ran away with the first half thanks to sloppy play from the Vikings. They led 33-0 at halftime.

But starting in the third quarter, the Vikings came roaring back. They scored 14 points in the third and 22 in the fourth; the game was tied 36-36 at the end of regulation, according to ESPN.

During the overtime period, the Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history. “The Vikings, who clinched the NFC North with the victory, secured the win when kicker Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal split the uprights with seconds remaining in overtime,” The New York Times reported.

How to find a replay: Recordings of NFL games are available on NFL+.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates a goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Petr David Josek, Associated Press

Argentina vs. France

This weekend’s World Cup final was an instant classic. It’s already being called the greatest World Cup final of all time.

After a dominant first half, Argentina struggled in the second, allowing France’s Kylian Mbappe to score twice in two minutes (one of the scores was on a penalty kick).

Argentina got back on top during overtime, thanks to superstar Lionel Messi. But then Mbappe once again tied things up on a penalty kick, after Argentina got called for a hand ball in the box.

It all came down to penalty kicks. Mbappe and Messi took their teams’ first shots and scored. But then things turned sour for France with a pair of misses. Argentina went 4-for-4 and brought home the World Cup trophy.

Here’s how Brian Phillips described Argentina’s incredible effort for The Ringer: “They weren’t the most talented or experienced team in the tournament, but they were the team that seemed to embrace the pressure of the moment with the most ferocious zeal.”

How to find a replay: A recording of the 2022 World Cup final is available on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

Like the Vikings, the New England Patriots had a shot at a comeback victory this weekend. But unlike the Vikings, they failed to complete the mission.

After a slow start against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Patriots recovered in the second half and actually took the lead with less than four minutes left to go in the fourth quarter.

But then the Raiders drove down the field and scored, tying things up at 26. The Patriots got the ball with just 32 seconds left on the clock.

The end of the Patriots Raiders game deserves the Benny Hill music pic.twitter.com/31tfZOORkv — Frankie G (@FrankieG1998) December 19, 2022

That’s when things really got wild. Instead of taking a knee and turning their attention to overtime, the Patriots attempted to win the game in regulation.

Here’s how ESPN summed up the Patriots’ effort: “On the final play of the game, Rhamondre Stevenson lateraled to Jakobi Meyers with no time remaining. Meyers threw the ball backwards in the direction of QB Mac Jones ... except former Patriot Chandler Jones was there instead. Chandler caught the ball, ran over Mac and walked off with a game-winning touchdown.”

After the game, Meyers said he regretted “trying to be a hero.”

How to find a replay: Recordings of NFL games are available on NFL+.

