Sports photos of the year: Here are 30 favorites from 2022

What a year for Utah sports!

It’s true, 2022 may have started out on a somewhat sour note for Utes fans when their team was defeated by Ohio State on New Year’s Day in their first-ever appearance at the Rose Bowl, but on the bright side, the Utes did give Utah faithful a great game — and season.

And bookending this year’s season with another Pac-12 title and an invitation back to Pasadena for the “Granddaddy of Them All” is quite the accomplishment.

But 2022 was about more than just one team, and Deseret News photojournalists once again had a front-row seat to capture all the sports drama of the year, bringing those images home to our readers.

Another big sports story for Jazz fans was saying goodbye to two of the team’s biggest stars in the offseason.

And who can overlook the excitement and heartbreak we see each year from Utah’s exceptional high school athletes?

While some teams lost with grace, others were victorious, allowing us to witness great sportsmanship in all the competitions we covered. We were honored to be there to capture the emotion and passion from athletes and fans alike.

Here are 30 of our favorite sports photos from this past year. Did yours make the list?

Nicholls State Colonels’ Edoardo Del Cadia (23) jumps in front of BYU’s Rudi Williams (3) at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BYU won 87-73. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Corner Canyon Chargers players sit on the field after losing to the Skyridge Falcons in the 6A football state championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Falcons won 17-7. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

The Morgan Trojans celebrate on the court after beating the Richfield Wildcats in the 3A state volleyball tournament in Orem on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The Trojans won 3-1. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Box Elder’s Norman Morrill (57) and John Lowder (67) run into the field to celebrate their team’s win against Provo at Provo High School on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Real Salt Lake Academy Griffins’ Taija Anderson (26), center left, and Maia Case (21), right, hold their trophy after beating the Ogden Tigers in the 3A soccer state championship at the Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Griffins won in a shootout after double overtime. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) goes high for a rebound as the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at Vivint Arena on opening night in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Chase Robberts (27), a wide receiver for the BYU Cougars, drops a pass while being defended by Dwight McGlothern (3) of the Arkansas Razorbacks in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The Razorbacks won 52-35. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

The West Jordan Jaguars pass by and high-five temporary captain Kobin Johnson (14) and his uncle Dustin Hall before the team plays the Bingham Miners in West Jordan on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. The Miners won 48-0. Kobin is 17 and was diagnosed with stage 4 rhabdomyosarcoma, a terminal cancer. He and his family were honored by attendees raising over $2,000 to fight childhood cancer. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Players from Desert Hills listen to the national anthem before playing the Brighton Bengals in Cottonwood Heights on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Pat and Brad Jensen hug their daughter, Ashley Paulson, after she won the Deseret News Marathon women’s division Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Salt Lake City. Paulson wore her dad’s 1995 St. George Marathon shirt for the race. That was the first marathon he ran. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Desert Hills Thunder runner Lucy Harris celebrates her 4A win in the 100-meter hurdles in the high school state championships at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Juan Diego’s Malik Harris reacts to a strikeout during a 3A high school baseball game against Carbon at UCCU Ballpark in Orem on Friday, May 13, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) reacts along with the fans after missing a game-winning shot during Game 6 of the NBA playoffs in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The Mavericks won 98-96 and advanced to the second round. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) cheers Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) up after a play during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Juan Diego’s Gracie Bathurst and Olympus’ Hannah Nelson face off as they play a lacrosse game in Sandy on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Toronto FC defender Carlos Salcedo (3) connects with Real Salt Lake forward Sergio Córdova (10) on a high kick that he received a red card for as Real Salt Lake and Toronto FC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The game ended in a tie 2-2. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates after scoring 45 points and defeating the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Jazz won 134-125. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Utah State Aggies guard Max Shulga (11) reacts after being charged with a foul during a Mountain West Tournament quarterfinal against the Colorado State Rams at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars forward Caleb Lohner (33) falls as he and San Francisco Dons guard Gabe Stefanini (15) fight for the ball in the 2022 West Coast Conference men’s basketball quarterfinals at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Highland’s Mata Peaua and Lehi’s Maci Wall wrestle for the ball during a 5A basketball state semifinal game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Lehi won 49-38. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) competes for a loose ball as the Arizona Wildcats bench points in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU guard Spencer Johnson (20), left, high-fives Jackson Parcell, 5, after BYU defeated Loyola Marymount duirng an NCAA basketball game at Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Mountain View’s Gauge Tobiasson competes in the 100-yard backstroke at the 5A swimming state championships at BYU in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah’s Cristal Isa reacts after completing her beam routine, which was a perfect 10.0, as the Utah Red Rocks compete against Oregon State in a gymnastics meet at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Utah won. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

South Summit dances backstage before competing in the show portion of the 3A drill team state championship competition at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

University of Utah gymnast Grace McCallum poses for a photo at the Dumke Gymnastics Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

BYU’s Cougarettes perform during a break in a college basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) is fouled and dunks on Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The Jazz won 111-101. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News