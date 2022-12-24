All the NBA and NFL games you can watch on Christmas

It’s going to be a holly jolly Christmas for sports fans, who have the option of watching eight different NFL and NBA games throughout the day on Sunday.

That’s a few more games than normal for the holiday, which isn’t typically associated with professional football. Although the NBA has been providing Christmas day entertainment for 75 years, the NFL has only had 24 Christmas games before this year.

Here’s a look at the history of sporting events on Christmas, as well as a guide to the games being played this year.

What’s the history of NBA games on Christmas?

The NBA began scheduling games on Christmas day in 1947 and quickly built it into an annual tradition. “The 2022-23 campaign will mark the 75th edition of the NBA on Christmas Day,” NBA.com explains.

This year also marks the 15th year in a row in which five NBA games are scheduled for Dec. 25. The action kicks off at 10 a.m. MST, and the fifth and final game will likely be on until almost midnight.

What’s the history of NFL games on Christmas?

For the NFL, on the hand, Christmas Day games are rare. The league traditionally avoids the holiday unless it falls on Saturday or Sunday.

“There have been 24 Christmas Day games in NFL history, including the playoffs,” Around the NFL reported in May.

Although Dec. 25 falls on Sunday this year, which is when most of a week’s NFL games are usually played, the league shifted much of its Week 16 lineup to Christmas Eve. Three NFL games are scheduled for this Sunday, compared to 11 on Saturday.

Which NFL teams are playing this Christmas?

Here’s the NFL lineup for Christmas day:



Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins, 11 a.m. MST on Fox.

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams, 2:30 p.m. MST on CBS.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals, 6:20 p.m. MST on NBC.

Which NBA teams are playing this Christmas?

All of this year’s NBA games will be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN. Here’s the NBA lineup for Christmas day:

