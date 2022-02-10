 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NBA mega deal: Brooklyn Nets to trade James Harden to Philadelphia for former rookie of the year Ben Simmons

James Harden will team up with Joel Embiid. Ben Simmons will team with Kevin Durant

By Herb Scribner
Brooklyn Nets’ James Harden tries to drive past Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons.
Brooklyn Nets’ James Harden (13) tries to drive past Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons (25) during an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. Brooklyn will trade Harden to Philadelphia for Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Matt Slocum, Associated Press

The Ben Simmons saga in Philly is over.

The news: The Brooklyn Nets will trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Simmons, the former NBA rookie of the year.

  • Big names Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, as well two first-round picks were also included in the deal, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
  • Brooklyn Nets get: Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, two first-round picks.
  • Philadelphia Sixers receive: Simmons, Paul Millsap.

Why this matters: The trade puts an end to an ongoing question about what would happen to Simmons, who has been sitting out the 2021-2022 season.

  • Per Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, “Brooklyn will take its time getting Ben Simmons acclimated, but the star guard welcomes a change of scenery and has already had conversations with Kevin Durant and they’re all on the same page.”
  • The deal also allows Harden — who was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets last season — to compete in a new environment after reports that he wanted to leave Brooklyn.

The bigger picture: This clearly reshapes the Eastern Conference of the NBA. Two of the conference's most competitive teams just made a massive trade that could shift the direction of the league.

