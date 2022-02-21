These are the hardest working NBA players

New research from DRF Sports has identified the hardest working NBA players based on minutes and games played last season.

Driving the news: The NBA All-Star Game is set to take place in Cleveland, Ohio, this weekend, pitting the best NBA players against each other.

But the NBA All-Stars aren’t always the hardest working players in the sport, according to a new report from DRF Sports.

Only NBA All-stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker and Chris Paul are among the top 10 hardest working player, according to the research.

What they found: DRF Sports released new research that determined the hardest working NBA players in the league based on games and minutes played last season.

Khris Middleton topped the league with 3,191 minutes last season.

Four players on the Phoenix Suns — Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul — ranked below Middleton in the top five.

Utah Jazz angle: So where do the Utah Jazz rank? Here’s a quick breakdown of where Utah Jazz players appeared on the DRF Sports list:

No. 14 — Royce O’Neal.

No. 15 — Bojan Bogdanovic.

No. 19 — Rudy Gobert.

No. 47 — Joe Ingles.

No. 57 — Donovan Mitchell.

No. 58 — Jordan Clarkson.

Yes, but: Remember, the report uses minutes and games played to create its ranking. This isn’t a real indicator of how hard the players work on the court.