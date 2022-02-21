These are the hardest working NBA players

New research from DRF Sports has identified the hardest working NBA players based on minutes and games played last season.
Driving the news: The NBA All-Star Game is set to take place in Cleveland, Ohio, this weekend, pitting the best NBA players against each other.
- But the NBA All-Stars aren’t always the hardest working players in the sport, according to a new report from DRF Sports.
- Only NBA All-stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker and Chris Paul are among the top 10 hardest working player, according to the research.
What they found: DRF Sports released new research that determined the hardest working NBA players in the league based on games and minutes played last season.
- Khris Middleton topped the league with 3,191 minutes last season.
- Four players on the Phoenix Suns — Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul — ranked below Middleton in the top five.
Utah Jazz angle: So where do the Utah Jazz rank? Here’s a quick breakdown of where Utah Jazz players appeared on the DRF Sports list:
- No. 14 — Royce O’Neal.
- No. 15 — Bojan Bogdanovic.
- No. 19 — Rudy Gobert.
- No. 47 — Joe Ingles.
- No. 57 — Donovan Mitchell.
- No. 58 — Jordan Clarkson.
Yes, but: Remember, the report uses minutes and games played to create its ranking. This isn’t a real indicator of how hard the players work on the court.
