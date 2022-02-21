 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

These are the hardest working NBA players

New research identifies the hardest-working NBA players

By Herb Scribner
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton in Los Angeles.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton, right, drives by Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum during an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. New research from DRF Sports has identified the hardest working NBA players based on minutes and games played last season.
Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press

New research from DRF Sports has identified the hardest working NBA players based on minutes and games played last season.

Driving the news: The NBA All-Star Game is set to take place in Cleveland, Ohio, this weekend, pitting the best NBA players against each other.

  • But the NBA All-Stars aren’t always the hardest working players in the sport, according to a new report from DRF Sports.
  • Only NBA All-stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker and Chris Paul are among the top 10 hardest working player, according to the research.

What they found: DRF Sports released new research that determined the hardest working NBA players in the league based on games and minutes played last season.

  • Khris Middleton topped the league with 3,191 minutes last season.
  • Four players on the Phoenix Suns — Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul — ranked below Middleton in the top five.

Utah Jazz angle: So where do the Utah Jazz rank? Here’s a quick breakdown of where Utah Jazz players appeared on the DRF Sports list:

  • No. 14 — Royce O’Neal.
  • No. 15 — Bojan Bogdanovic.
  • No. 19 — Rudy Gobert.
  • No. 47 — Joe Ingles.
  • No. 57 — Donovan Mitchell.
  • No. 58 — Jordan Clarkson.

Yes, but: Remember, the report uses minutes and games played to create its ranking. This isn’t a real indicator of how hard the players work on the court.

Next Up In Sports

Loading comments...

The Latest

Dr. Fauci explains the major ‘risk’ of taking off face masks

By Herb Scribner

Rudy Gobert shows off flashy spin move, but Stephen Curry steals the show in NBA All-Star Game

By Sarah Todd

Can you get a child tax credit if you’re behind on your student loan?

By Lois M. Collins

The right public policies can ensure wildfires are not the new normal

By David Williams and Chris Brown

He ran 26.2 miles — dressed as a carrot

By Lee Benson

US says Russia closer to invading Ukraine, agrees to meeting

By Associated Press