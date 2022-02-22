Christian Pulisic nears record with Chelsea goal

American soccer star Christian Pulisic scored for Chelsea in their 2-0 Champions League win over Lille on Tuesday, and he neared a record in the process.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Pulisic’s goal in the 63rd minute gave him three career Champions League knockout stage goals, tying him with Dwight Yorke for second-most ever by a Concacaf player.

Javier Hernandez holds the record with four.

U.S. international Christian Pulisic scores his 3rd career #UCL KO Stage goal to tie Dwight Yorke for 2nd most by a Concacaf player.



Only Javier Hernández (4) has scored more such goals.

Pulisic’s goal came on a counter attack as teammate N’Golo Kante led the charge. Pulisic went with Kante on the left flank, and just before Kante reached the box, he tapped a pass to Pulisic.

That drew the Lille defense, and Pulisic slotted it home.

Pulisic appeared to hit the griddy in celebration.

Did Christian Pulisic hit the griddy?! pic.twitter.com/71bvHyO02g — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 22, 2022