Christian Pulisic nears record with Chelsea goal

By Ryan McDonald
Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Chelsea and LOSC Lille at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.
Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Chelsea and LOSC Lille at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
Ian Walton, Associated Press

American soccer star Christian Pulisic scored for Chelsea in their 2-0 Champions League win over Lille on Tuesday, and he neared a record in the process.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Pulisic’s goal in the 63rd minute gave him three career Champions League knockout stage goals, tying him with Dwight Yorke for second-most ever by a Concacaf player.

Javier Hernandez holds the record with four.

Pulisic’s goal came on a counter attack as teammate N’Golo Kante led the charge. Pulisic went with Kante on the left flank, and just before Kante reached the box, he tapped a pass to Pulisic.

That drew the Lille defense, and Pulisic slotted it home.

Pulisic appeared to hit the griddy in celebration.

