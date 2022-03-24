Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 24, 2022 | 
Sports

New York City lifts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for athletes and performers

Kyrie Irving is back for home games

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 24, 2022 12:01 p.m. MDT
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving warms up before an NBA basketball game.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn.

Brandon Dill, Associated Press

NBA star Kyrie Irving can play home games again.

Driving the news: New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday that he added a COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemption for New York City performers and athletes, which paves the way for athletes like Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving to perform again in Brooklyn.

What he said: “I want to be clear, expanding this exemption, which only applies to a small number of people, is crucial,” he said, according to New York Post city hall reporter Bernadette Hogan.

  • “Today we’re taking another step, putting New York-based athletes of a level playing field,” he said, per ESPN staff writer Joon Lee.

Why this matters: NBA star Kyrie Irving — who has been notably unvaccinated against the coronavirus — can now compete at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

  • Irving has been a part-time player for the Nets this season, competing only in away games.
  • As the NBA playoffs near, this only adds more firepower to the Brooklyn Nets, giving them even more help during their remaining season games and the playoffs.

The bigger picture: Adams said last week that his decisions aren’t just for athletes, they’re for all the citizens of New York City, per Politico.

  • “Everyone is focused on the sports area,” Adams said on March 16. “They’re focusing on one person. I’m focusing on 9 million people. I’m not looking at one person. I’m looking at my city not closing down again.”
