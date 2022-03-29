Trump says he made a hole-in-one last weekend

Former President Donald Trump apparently fulfilled the dream of golfers around the world over the weekend.

Multiple outlets reported that Trump released a statement Monday night saying he made a hole-in-one while golfing last weekend.

Trump said he did it in the presence of a group of former PGA Tour professionals headlined by Ernie Els and including Gene Sauers, Ken Duke and Mike Goodes.

NEW!



President Donald J. Trump:



“Many people are asking, so I’ll give it to you now, it is 100% true…” pic.twitter.com/Rzu7DI9DfW — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 28, 2022

Trump’s statement included an entire story of how it happened. He said it occurred on the seventh hole at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, and that he used a 5-iron on the 181-yard hole and hit the shot into wind.

“These great tour players noticed it before I did because their eyes are slightly better, but on that one hole only, their swings weren’t,” Trump said.

Trump said playing with that group was “a lot of fun,” adding that the round was a match between him and Els and the other three.

He didn’t say who won the match “because I am a very modest individual, and you will then say I was bragging — and I don’t like people who brag!”