Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | 
Sports

Trump says he made a hole-in-one last weekend

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
 March 29, 2022 9:28 a.m. MDT
SHARE Trump says he made a hole-in-one last weekend
AP20200593349591.jpg

President Donald Trump plays golf at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., as seen from the other side of the Potomac River in Darnestown, Md., Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Manuel Balce Ceneta, Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump apparently fulfilled the dream of golfers around the world over the weekend.

Multiple outlets reported that Trump released a statement Monday night saying he made a hole-in-one while golfing last weekend.

Trump said he did it in the presence of a group of former PGA Tour professionals headlined by Ernie Els and including Gene Sauers, Ken Duke and Mike Goodes.

Trump’s statement included an entire story of how it happened. He said it occurred on the seventh hole at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, and that he used a 5-iron on the 181-yard hole and hit the shot into wind.

“These great tour players noticed it before I did because their eyes are slightly better, but on that one hole only, their swings weren’t,” Trump said.

Trump said playing with that group was “a lot of fun,” adding that the round was a match between him and Els and the other three.

He didn’t say who won the match “because I am a very modest individual, and you will then say I was bragging — and I don’t like people who brag!”

Next Up In Sports
Daily NBA standings update: Who might the Utah Jazz face in the playoffs?
How Jacob Conover is emerging as BYU’s backup quarterback
Steward Health Care Week 33 high school star athletes of the week
Commentary: The Jazz are a bad vibes team. It’s up to them to change the narrative
Avoiding injuries has been No. 1 priority during spring camp for the Cougars. Here’s how it’s gone
Why U.S. Olympic officials are concerned about Utah’s ban on youth transgender athletes