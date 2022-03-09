Pac-12 tournament: 3 keys to Utah’s season-ending 82-70 loss to Washington

Utah’s disappointing basketball season came to an end Thursday night in Las Vegas as the sixth-seeded Washington Huskies routed the Runnin’ Utes 82-70 in a Pac-12 tournament first-round game at T-Mobile Arena.

Utah trailed just 40-37 at halftime, but were again doomed by turnovers and fell for the third time this season to Washington. The Huskies scored 21 points off 16 Utah turnovers.

Here are 3 keys to Washington’s 82-70 win:

• Washington’s Terrell Brown took over with 15 minutes remaining in the game, scoring six straight points, and the Huskies went on a 12-0 run to put the Utes away. Brown scored 22 points on 9 of 19 shooting.

• Marco Anthony led Utah with 18 points and Branden Carlson added 14, but the Utes were outscored 42-33 in the second half and were eliminated from the tournament.

• Utah opened the game with a turnover that led to a UW dunk and had six giveaways in the first half, resulting in a 40-37 Washington lead at the break. After committing a total of 39 turnovers in two regular-season losses to the Huskies, the Utes had 16 on Thursday night.

