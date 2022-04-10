Tony Finau finishes 6-over par, tied for 35th at Masters

Tony Finau’s two-over par 74 in Sunday’s final round of the Masters at Augusta National put him six-over par and tied for 35th place overall.

Finau made three bogeys and birdied holes No. 6 and No. 8 for a 37 on the front nine, but he ran into trouble on the back nine, making bogeys on holes No. 10 and No. 17, plus a double bogey on the par-4 No. 11. He did make eagle on No. 13, however, to put him in a tie with Joakin Neimann of Chile, as well as Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson.

Finau’s eagle on Sunday was his only one at Augusta this year. He finished with 11 birdies, 43 pars, 15 bogeys and two double bogeys for the week.

It was significantly behind his top 10 finish a year ago at Augusta.

Reed — who tied with Finau — described the week and final round as frustrating. Reed and Finau faced similar issues during the week, never figuring things out or finding comfort with the course or their game.

Reed, a native of Texas, put it this way:

“I think the biggest thing is just — I mean, look at this week just in general. You’ve seen basically four different types of conditions. You’ve had windy. You’ve had rainy. You’ve had wet, soft, firm, hot, cold. It’s kind of like at home. It’s what we get at home. You just never know what you’re going to get. It could be 75, could be blowing 40, or it could raining, or it could be firm and fast.

“I think because of that, it allows us when we get into situations, especially around here where wind swirls and stuff, it’s not just about knowing your distances, but you also have to know what window it needs to be out at that distance. You just have to control your ball. I feel like around here that’s what you need.”