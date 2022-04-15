MLB players and teams will honor Jackie Robinson in a new way this year

Major League Baseball has found a new way to honor the legend Jackie Robinson, who broke the color barrier for professional baseball.

The news: MLB players, managers, coaches and umpires will all wear Robinson’s jersey number, No. 42, today, which has happened every year since 2009, per the Associated Press.



But this year, MLB players will wear No. 42 in Dodger blue, which is a change from previous years, when teams would wear the number in their regular colors.

75 years ago today, Jackie Robinson became the first African American to play Major League Baseball.



Why it’s happening: The change comes as 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of Robinson joining the Brooklyn Dodgers, shattering the color barrier in MLB, according to the Associated Press.



There will also be a 75th-anniversary logo on the umpire uniforms.

The bigger picture: Robinson made his debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947, per NBC News.



He had previously played for the Kansas City Monarchs in the Negro Leagues before signing with the Dodgers’ minor league team in Montreal.

Robinson then began playing for the Dodgers in 1947.

