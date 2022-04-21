This pitcher tackled an opponent in Texas junior college baseball game

Junior college baseball isn’t a widely consumed product on a national level, but that might change after the first game in a four-game series between Weatherford College and North Central Texas College.

What happened between Weatherford College and North Central Texas College?

Weatherford hosted NCTC Wednesday morning and for the first five innings in the seven-inning contest, it was an ordinary baseball game.

That all changed in the top of the sixth inning, though, after NCTC’s Josh Phillips hit the go-ahead home run off Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward.

After rounding third base during his trot around the diamond, Phillips was blindsided by Woodward — a 6-foot-3, 195-pound sophomore.

Woodward leveled Phillips — targeting likely would have been called if it were a college football game — driving him into the ground, initiating a dugout-clearing brawl in the process.

In a game between NCTC & Weatherford,



Josh Phillips hits a go ahead home run and the weatherford pitcher LEVELS him while he’s rounding the bases...



Only in Texas folks pic.twitter.com/Bb5lpQ4t34 — Texas College Baseball (@TexasCollegeBSB) April 20, 2022

What happened after Owen Woodward tackled Josh Phillips?

According to Chron.com, the brawl itself didn’t last very long, as players from both teams worked to deescalate the situation.

Phillips would get to his feet and finish rounding the bases, after which the game was suspended — it was supposed to be the first game in a doubleheader.

Why did Owen Woodward tackle Josh Phillips?