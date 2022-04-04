Super Bowl champ Eric Weddle now has his own Wordle spinoff

The Wordle spinoffs keep coming.

Several months after going viral, the Wordle craze is still going strong. The game continues to be a part of people’s daily routines, and it seems like a new spinoff is born every day.

One of the latest takes on the word game is Weddle — named for former University of Utah safety and recent Super Bowl champion Eric Weddle.

Two high school students created the game and went with the name Weddle for two main reasons: It kind of sounds like Wordle, and Weddle deserves the recognition.

“We’re also fans of Eric Weddle and everything he’s done recently,” the creators told ESPN.

That includes unretiring from the NFL and helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl.

How does the Weddle game work?

In Wordle, players are given six attempts to guess the mystery five-letter word of the day. If a letter is shaded yellow, it means the letter is in the word but in a different spot. A green letter indicates the letter is in the correct spot.

Weddle works similarly. Players have eight tries to guess the mystery NFL player of the day, through clues about team, division, position, height, age and jersey number, according to ESPN. The players are limited to running backs, tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers.

A yellow box under one of those categories means a player is getting close to the right answer while a green box indicates a correct guess. For example, in the division column, yellow represents the correct conference but not the correct division, while a yellow under the height, age and weight columns indicates the correct number is within 2 inches, years or numbers of the player, according to the game’s website.

Weddle himself has responded to the game, telling ESPN’s Jamison Henley the creators reached out to him for approval and that it was “pretty wild,” ESPN reported.

You can play Weddle at weddlegame.com.

Of interest: The Weddle creators recently launched a hard mode, where all players’ positions are represented. A yellow in the position column represents the correct side of the ball — defense/offense/special teams — according to the game’s website. Players have 10 attempts to guess the mystery NFL player.

Hard mode is only available after the regular came has been completed.

Once you complete Weddle’s Normal Mode, you will be prompted with the option to really put your football knowledge to the test in Hard Mode. Hard mode includes nearly all offensive and defensive players as well as kickers and punter. It also gives you 10 guesses as opposed to 8. — Weddle (@weddlegame) April 1, 2022

Other Wordle sports spinoffs

With the addition of Weddle, there is now officially a Wordle sports spinoff for every major American sports league, ESPN reported.

Poeltl — named for former University of Utah star Jakob Poeltl, now with the San Antonio Spurs — is an NBA guessing game that gives users eight attempts to guess the NBA player, the Deseret News reported.

WARdle gives users eight attempts to guess the MLB player, while Gordle tasks players with guessing the five-letter last name of an NHL player past or present, according to the game’s website.

Visit the Deseret News for ongoing updates on Wordle spinoffs.