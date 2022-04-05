Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | 
Tiger Woods says he’s on track to play in the Masters

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
 April 5, 2022 10:14 a.m. MDT
Tiger Woods putts during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Augusta, Ga.

Tiger Woods putts on the fourth green during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Augusta, Ga.

Jae C. Hong, Associated Press

Last weekend Tiger Woods made headlines when he announced he would travel to Augusta National Golf Club “to continue my preparation and practice” for possibly playing in the Masters this week, and he said it would be “a game-time decision on whether I compete.”

On Tuesday morning, Woods held a press conference at the famed Georgia golf course and said, “As of right now, I feel like I am going to play, as of right now.”

“I’m going to play nine more holes tomorrow. My recovery has been good. I’ve been very excited about how I’ve recovered each and every day, and that’s been the challenge.”

Woods, 46, has not played competitively since the 2020 Masters, which was held in November of that year because of the pandemic.

In February 2021, Woods was severely injured in an automobile accident, and it has been reported that he nearly had to have one of his legs amputated.

Nevertheless, Woods is on track to aim for his 16th major championship victory. Asked Tuesday if he thinks he can win this week, Woods said, “I do.”

