Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA championship

Tiger Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship on Saturday after the completion of his third round, the tournament announced.

Woods, 46, made the cut in his second major tournament since returning from a horrific auto accident last year after finishing the first two rounds at +3, but shot a plus-9 79 on Saturday to finish at +12.

ESPN reported that it was the highest Woods has ever shot in a round at a major in his career, and it is the first time he has ever withdrawn from a major.

Woods has said numerous times since he began an attempt to return to play that he was still experiencing pain, especially after long rounds, and ESPN reported Saturday “He limped his way around in the cold and wind, at one point making five straight bogeys.”

Woods finished the Masters last month at +13.