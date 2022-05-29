BYU, Utah fall short of advancing in NCAA Golf Championships

The 2022 Division I men’s golf championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, was whittled down to 15 teams Sunday.

Both BYU and Utah failed to advance, with the top 15 moving on.

The Cougars finished in a tie for 21st while Utah finished 27th out of 30 teams. The Utes shot a 16-over par Sunday.

Utah enjoyed its best round of the tournament Sunday, concluding its first NCAA championship appearance since 1988.

BYU did not play in Sunday’s third round but had its third-round score of 10-over par from its solo play on Thursday inserted into the leaderboard.

To accommodate the Cougars’ longstanding policy of not competing on Sunday, the NCAA allowed BYU to play its third round of the championship on Thursday.

Sunday, the Utes were led by Braxton Watts (2-over), Martin Leon (3-over), Javier Barcos (5-over) and Blake Tomlinson (6-over).

For BYU, over the three rounds of the tournament, Cole Ponich shot a 10-over, followed by David Timmons (12-over), Carson Lundell (13-over), Tyson Shelley (15-over) and Max Brenchley (24-over).

For Utah, Barcos totaled a 12-over, followed by Tomlinson (16-over), Leon (24-over), Tristan Mantur (24-over) and Watts (27-over).

The top 15 teams will now advance to the final round of stroke play Monday. The top eight teams will then continue to match play Tuesday and Wednesday.

Oklahoma finished first and was 1-under for the tournament.

Finishing behind the Sooners were Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, North Carolina, Pepperdine, Arizona State, Texas, Arkansas, Auburn, Texas Tech, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Ole Miss and Georgia Tech.