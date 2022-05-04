Brittney Griner is now considered ‘wrongfully detained’ by Russia, U.S. says

According to a story by ESPN’s T.J. Quinn on Tuesday, WNBA star Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury — who was arrested in a Russian airport in February because Russian authorities said she had vape cartridges containing hashish oil — is now considered to be “wrongfully detained” in Russia by the United States government.

That designation, according to Quinn, means there could be “a significant shift in how officials will try to get her home,” although no details were given about how Griner could be brought back to the United States.

While no details were given, the designation does mean that the U.S. will work to bring Griner home rather than let the case play out in Russia.

In recognition of Griner, a 7-time WNBA All-Star, the league announced Tuesday that it will put her No. 42 and initials on all of its teams’ courts.