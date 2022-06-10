Facebook Twitter
Friday, June 10, 2022 | 
Sports

Tiger Woods is now a billionaire athlete, just like Michael Jordan and LeBron James

By  Trent Wood Trent Wood
   
SHARE Tiger Woods is now a billionaire athlete, just like Michael Jordan and LeBron James
Tiger Woods hits from the fairway on the 13th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship.

In this May 2022 file photo, Tiger Woods hits from the fairway on the 13th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship. Forbes reports that Woods is now a billionaire, joining Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Eric Gay, Associated Press

It didn’t take long for Michael Jordan and LeBron James to have some company.

The NBA superstars — former and current — were, as of eight days ago, the only athletes to become billionaires.

Related

As of Friday, Forbes estimates that Tiger Woods has joined the exclusive club.

Per Forbes’ Matt Craig, Woods has made over $1.7 billion in his 27-year professional golf career, via salary, endorsements and other forms of income. That number is the most money made by any athlete that Forbes has ever tracked.

Woods’ net worth is now estimated at over $1 billion, making him and James the only athletes to become billionaires while still active in their respective sports — Jordan became a billionaire after he retired and became the owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets franchise.

According to Forbes, less than 10% of Woods’ net worth has come from earnings garnered playing golf. Rather, sponsorship and endorsement deal with Nike, TaylorMade, Gatorade and Monster Energy have provided the lion’s share of Woods’ earnings.

Per ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren, Woods has become involved in ownership and course design, through TGR Design, TGR Live and TGR Ventures.

Forbes reported that Woods is involved in the food industry too, through The Woods, and has invested in Heard — a hospitality software startup — and PopStroke — a luxury mini-golf experience.

Related

Woods’ net worth has steadily grown over the years, weathering multiple off-course controversies. Per Forbes, Woods made $68 million in off-course income this year alone, all while recovering from a car crash.

That number could be higher, too.

Per The Washington Post and Greg Norman, the CEO of the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, Woods turned down an offer in the “high nine digits” to compete on the fledgling golf tour.

Woods didn’t need the money.

Next Up In Sports
‘Hustle’: The freshest Adam Sandler movie yet, according to audiences
Cincinnati, Houston and UCF will officially join BYU in moving to the Big 12 in 2023
Here is everyone the Utah Jazz are reportedly looking to interview for their head coaching job
High school softball: Deseret News 2022 2A All-State team
High school softball: Deseret News 2022 3A All-State team
High school softball: Deseret News 2022 4A All-State team