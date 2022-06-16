Facebook Twitter
Thursday, June 16, 2022 | 
Sports High School

Utah’s Tony Finau opens with 3-over 73 at U.S. Open, in danger of missing cut for second straight year

Wayward tee shots and a couple of three-putts leaves former SLC and Lehi resident well down the leaderboard

By  Jay Drew
   
SHARE Utah’s Tony Finau opens with 3-over 73 at U.S. Open, in danger of missing cut for second straight year
Tony Finau reacts to putt on the seventh hole during the first round of the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

Tony Finau reacts to his putt on the seventh hole during the first round of the U.S. Open at The Country Club, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. After a steady beginning to his round, the Utah native struggled down the stretch.

Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

Just when it appeared Utah’s Tony Finau had his putting problems figured out, the first round of the U.S. Open happened Thursday at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Finau three-putted a couple of times, after having not three-putted in more than 350 holes leading up to the tournament, according to NBC Sports, and settled for a 3-over 73 in the opening round. Finau was tied for 59th when he completed his round as part of the afternoon wave.

Related

The West High graduate and former Salt Lake City and Lehi resident will start from the No. 10 tee Friday at 5:29 a.m. MDT with Justin Thomas and Viktor Hovland. Thomas shot 69 Thursday, Hovland 70, as the wind picked up in the afternoon and made scoring difficult.

Finau made just two birdies Thursday — on the par-5 eighth hole and the par-4 12th hole — and had five bogeys. 

He also hurt himself with wayward tee shots, which were to blame for three of his five bogeys. He hit only three fairways on the front nine, and two on the back.

Finau, who was runner-up to Rory McIlroy in the Canadian Open last week, was not nearly as sharp at the venerable course in New England, a course he had not seen until this week. 

It could have been worse, if not for a clutch 10-footer to save par on No. 11 and an even longer putt on No. 13.

He was even to that point, but failed to birdie the 14th hole, a 624-yard par-5 and then recorded his second three-putt of the day on No. 15. Bogeys on 16 and 18 left him at 3 over, and in danger of missing back-to-back cuts in the U.S. Open.

The Utahn was fifth in the Open in 2018, missed the cut in 2019 at Pebble Beach, tied for eighth in 2020, and missed the cut last year at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Tony Finau hits on the eighth hole during first round of the U.S. Open at The Country Club, June 16, 2022, in Brookline, Mass.

Tony Finau hits on the eighth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open at The Country Club, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. The Utah product finished the day 3 over par.

Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

Next Up In Sports
A former Utah high school football edge rusher is transferring from LSU
Diamonds in the rough? Jazz work out pair of prospects with interesting upside
Pac-12 previews: Can Arizona State put turbulent times behind it
The Utah Jazz rebrand launch is expected to happen Friday. Here’s what we know
How Tyler Allgeier got on the Atlanta Falcons’ radar
‘It has to make sense’: Will Runnin’ Utes sit on their final available scholarship?