Facebook Twitter
Thursday, June 16, 2022 | 
Sports

Sue Bird announces upcoming retirement from professional basketball

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
   
SHARE Sue Bird announces upcoming retirement from professional basketball
AP22049715666734.jpg

The Seattle Storm’s Sue Bird dribbles during a WNBA playoff basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Everett, Wash. Bird has confirmed her retirement after this season.

Elaine Thompson, Associated Press

Arguably the most decorated women’s basketball player of all time will be calling it a career.

On Thursday morning, Sue Bird of the WNBA’s Seattle Storm announced on Twitter that this will be her final season as a professional player after 19 seasons.

“I’ve decided this will be my final year,” Bird wrote in the tweet, which included an image of her as a professional and of her playing as a youngster.

“I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first.”

It has been widely speculated that this would be the 41-year-old Bird’s final season.

Among Bird’s many accolades:

  • 5-time Olympic gold medalist.
  • 4-time WNBA champion.
  • 12-time WNBA All-Star.
  • 5-time Euroleague and Russian National League champion.
  • 2-time NCAA champion.
  • 2002 Wooden Award winner.

The Storm are currently in second place in the WNBA’s Western Conference behind the Las Vegas Aces 14 games into the season.

Next Up In Sports
We asked Danny Ainge about the Boston Celtics’ title run. Here’s what he said
NBA trade tracker: Dallas Mavericks improve their frontcourt in trade with the Houston Rockets
Former Utah guard David Jenkins has his transfer destination, will join a perennial NCAA tournament team
Pac-12 previews: Can strong recruiting class help Arizona take big jump forward in 2022?
Jazz bring in Memphis prospect Josh Minott for workout, and why it was intriguing
How this grandma just beat Pittsburgh Steelers players at pickleball