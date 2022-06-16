Sue Bird announces upcoming retirement from professional basketball

Arguably the most decorated women’s basketball player of all time will be calling it a career.
On Thursday morning, Sue Bird of the WNBA’s Seattle Storm announced on Twitter that this will be her final season as a professional player after 19 seasons.
“I’ve decided this will be my final year,” Bird wrote in the tweet, which included an image of her as a professional and of her playing as a youngster.
“I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first.”
It has been widely speculated that this would be the 41-year-old Bird’s final season.
Among Bird’s many accolades:
- 5-time Olympic gold medalist.
- 4-time WNBA champion.
- 12-time WNBA All-Star.
- 5-time Euroleague and Russian National League champion.
- 2-time NCAA champion.
- 2002 Wooden Award winner.
The Storm are currently in second place in the WNBA’s Western Conference behind the Las Vegas Aces 14 games into the season.