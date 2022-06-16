Sue Bird announces upcoming retirement from professional basketball

Arguably the most decorated women’s basketball player of all time will be calling it a career.

On Thursday morning, Sue Bird of the WNBA’s Seattle Storm announced on Twitter that this will be her final season as a professional player after 19 seasons.

“I’ve decided this will be my final year,” Bird wrote in the tweet, which included an image of her as a professional and of her playing as a youngster.

“I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first.”

I’ve decided this will be my final year. I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first ☺️ #TheFinalYear @seattlestorm pic.twitter.com/Uo2YqCCKUD — Sue Bird (@S10Bird) June 16, 2022

It has been widely speculated that this would be the 41-year-old Bird’s final season.

Among Bird’s many accolades:



5-time Olympic gold medalist.

4-time WNBA champion.

12-time WNBA All-Star.

5-time Euroleague and Russian National League champion.

2-time NCAA champion.

2002 Wooden Award winner.

The Storm are currently in second place in the WNBA’s Western Conference behind the Las Vegas Aces 14 games into the season.

