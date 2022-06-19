Facebook Twitter
Sunday, June 19, 2022 | 
Sports High School Boys Soccer High School Sports

High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2022 2A all-state team

By  James Edward James Edward  jedward@deseretnews.com
   
SHARE High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2022 2A all-state team
St. Joseph and Rowland Hall play in the 2A boys state soccer championship at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Rowland Hall won 2-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

2A Player of Year

Daniel Fontes, St. Joseph, F, Fr.

Scored 30 goals in a dominant season as he led St. Joseph to a 2A runner-up finish.

2A Playoff MVP

Luke Muhlestein, Rowland Hall, Sr.

Daniel Fontes, St. Joseph

Provided by St. Joseph
Lewis Knecht, American Heritage

Provided by American Heritage
Aidan Simmons, Maeser Prep

Provided by Maeser Prep
Charlie Frech, Rowland Hall

Provided by Rowland Hall
Victor Gutierrez, Millard

Provided by Millard
Edward Ramirez, St. Joseph

Provided by St. Joseph
Jonny Ramirez, St. Joseph

Provided by St. Joseph
Luke Muhlestein, Rowland Hall

Provided by Rowland Hall
Kelly Mangum, Parowan

Provided by Parowan
Leo Stockham, Waterford

Provided by Waterford
Armando Escobedo, St. Joseph

Provided by St. Joseph
Calvin DeBellis, Rowland Hall

Provided by Rowland Hall
Jack Vitek, Rowland Hall

Provided by Rowland Hall
Atticus Benson, Waterford

Provided by Waterford
Josh Ortiz, St. Joseph

Provided by St. Joseph
2A First Team

Forwards

Lewis Knecht, American Heritage, Fr. — 22 goals, 7 assists.

Aidan Simmons, Maeser Prep, So. — 23 goals, 18 assists.

Charlie Frech, Rowland Hall, Jr. — 6 goals, 10 assists.

Victor Gutierrez, Millard, Sr. — 21 goals, 6 assists.

Midfielders

Edward Ramirez, St. Joseph, So. — 17 goals.

Jonny Ramirez, St. Joseph, Sr. — 17 goals.

Luke Muhlestein, Rowland Hall, Sr. — 4 goals, 7 assists.

Kelly Mangum, Parowan, Sr. — 16 goals, 10 assists.

Defenders

Leo Stockham, Waterford, Sr. — 3-year starter.

Armando Escobedo, St. Joseph, Sr. — Anchored defense.

Calvin DeBellis, Rowland Hall, Sr. — 4 goals, 10 shutouts.

Jack Vitek, Rowland Hall, Jr. — 3 goals, key to 10 shutouts.

Keepers

Atticus Benson, Waterford, Sr. — 3-year starter, 100+ saves.

Josh Ortiz, St. Joseph, Jr. — 10 shutouts.

Bryson Sorensen, Gunnison Valley

Provided by Gunnison Valley
Will Marshall, Waterford

Provided by Waterford
Caleb Johnson, Maeser Prep

Provided by Maeser Prep
Adam Edwards, Parowan

Provided by Parowan
Kasper Nilsson, Waterford

Provided by Waterford
Breagan Lopshire, Beaver

Provided by Beaver
Anthony Sanchez, Rowland Hall

Provided by Rowland Hall
Daniel Chavez, Maeser&nbsp;Prep

Provided by Maeser Prep
Daniel Gomez, Millard

Provided by Millard
Mackay Biesinger, American Heritage

Provided by American Heritage
Trevor Pierce, American Heritage

Provided by American Heritage
Miranda Jacintho Cesar Bento, Wasatch Academy

Provided by Wasatch Academy
Weston Larson, American Heritage

Provided by American Heritage
Brogan Chrstensen, Gunnison Valley

Provided by Gunnison Valley
2A Second Team

Forwards

Bryson Sorensen, Gunnison Valley, Jr.

Will Marshall, Waterford, Jr.

Caleb Johnson, Maeser Prep, Sr.

Adam Edwards, Parowan, Sr.

Midfielders

Kasper Nilsson, Waterford, Sr.

Breagan Lopshire, Beaver, Sr.

Anthony Sanchez, Rowland Hall, Jr.

Daniel Chavez, Maeser Prep, Sr.

Defenders

Daniel Gomez, Millard, Sr.

Mackay Biesinger, American Heritage, Jr.

Trevor Pierce, American Heritage, Sr.

Miranda Jacintho Cesar Bento, Wasatch Academy, Jr.

Keepers

Weston Larson, American Heritage, Fr.

Brogan Christensen, Gunnison Valley, Jr.

2A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Luis Gutierrez, Beaver, Sr.

Alex Montoya, Beaver, Jr.

Zach Baughman, Rowland Hall, Sr.

Ricky Aparacio, St. Joseph, Jr.

Lorenzo Parker-Pillow, Rowland Hall, Sr.

Midfielders

Alex Cannon, Maeser Prep, Sr.

Alex Wyckoff, Draper APA, Sr.

Jon Willden, Gunnison Valley, Jr.

Kelton Ferriter, Rowland Hall, So.

Christopher Neil, St. Joseph, Jr.

Cael Tillman, American Heritage, Fr.

Defenders

Brandt Barker, Rowland Hall, So.

Isaac Johnson, Maeser Prep, Jr.

Keaton Gill, St. Joseph, Jr.

Felipe Maia, St. Joseph, So.

Carson Tucker, Gunnison Valley, Sr.

Wesley Gill, Utah Military Hillfield, So.

Keepers

Diego Granados, Draper APA, Sr.

Andrew Twardecki, Wasatch Academy, So.

