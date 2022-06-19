High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2022 2A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
2A Player of Year
Daniel Fontes, St. Joseph, F, Fr.
Scored 30 goals in a dominant season as he led St. Joseph to a 2A runner-up finish.
2A Playoff MVP
Luke Muhlestein, Rowland Hall, Sr.
2A First Team
Forwards
Lewis Knecht, American Heritage, Fr. — 22 goals, 7 assists.
Aidan Simmons, Maeser Prep, So. — 23 goals, 18 assists.
Charlie Frech, Rowland Hall, Jr. — 6 goals, 10 assists.
Victor Gutierrez, Millard, Sr. — 21 goals, 6 assists.
Midfielders
Edward Ramirez, St. Joseph, So. — 17 goals.
Jonny Ramirez, St. Joseph, Sr. — 17 goals.
Luke Muhlestein, Rowland Hall, Sr. — 4 goals, 7 assists.
Kelly Mangum, Parowan, Sr. — 16 goals, 10 assists.
Defenders
Leo Stockham, Waterford, Sr. — 3-year starter.
Armando Escobedo, St. Joseph, Sr. — Anchored defense.
Calvin DeBellis, Rowland Hall, Sr. — 4 goals, 10 shutouts.
Jack Vitek, Rowland Hall, Jr. — 3 goals, key to 10 shutouts.
Keepers
Atticus Benson, Waterford, Sr. — 3-year starter, 100+ saves.
Josh Ortiz, St. Joseph, Jr. — 10 shutouts.
2A Second Team
Forwards
Bryson Sorensen, Gunnison Valley, Jr.
Will Marshall, Waterford, Jr.
Caleb Johnson, Maeser Prep, Sr.
Adam Edwards, Parowan, Sr.
Midfielders
Kasper Nilsson, Waterford, Sr.
Breagan Lopshire, Beaver, Sr.
Anthony Sanchez, Rowland Hall, Jr.
Daniel Chavez, Maeser Prep, Sr.
Defenders
Daniel Gomez, Millard, Sr.
Mackay Biesinger, American Heritage, Jr.
Trevor Pierce, American Heritage, Sr.
Miranda Jacintho Cesar Bento, Wasatch Academy, Jr.
Keepers
Weston Larson, American Heritage, Fr.
Brogan Christensen, Gunnison Valley, Jr.
2A Honorable Mention
Forwards
Luis Gutierrez, Beaver, Sr.
Alex Montoya, Beaver, Jr.
Zach Baughman, Rowland Hall, Sr.
Ricky Aparacio, St. Joseph, Jr.
Lorenzo Parker-Pillow, Rowland Hall, Sr.
Midfielders
Alex Cannon, Maeser Prep, Sr.
Alex Wyckoff, Draper APA, Sr.
Jon Willden, Gunnison Valley, Jr.
Kelton Ferriter, Rowland Hall, So.
Christopher Neil, St. Joseph, Jr.
Cael Tillman, American Heritage, Fr.
Defenders
Brandt Barker, Rowland Hall, So.
Isaac Johnson, Maeser Prep, Jr.
Keaton Gill, St. Joseph, Jr.
Felipe Maia, St. Joseph, So.
Carson Tucker, Gunnison Valley, Sr.
Wesley Gill, Utah Military Hillfield, So.
Keepers
Diego Granados, Draper APA, Sr.
Andrew Twardecki, Wasatch Academy, So.