High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2022 2A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

2A Player of Year

Daniel Fontes, St. Joseph, F, Fr.

Scored 30 goals in a dominant season as he led St. Joseph to a 2A runner-up finish.

2A Playoff MVP

Luke Muhlestein, Rowland Hall, Sr.

2A First Team

Forwards

Lewis Knecht, American Heritage, Fr. — 22 goals, 7 assists.

Aidan Simmons, Maeser Prep, So. — 23 goals, 18 assists.

Charlie Frech, Rowland Hall, Jr. — 6 goals, 10 assists.

Victor Gutierrez, Millard, Sr. — 21 goals, 6 assists.

Midfielders

Edward Ramirez, St. Joseph, So. — 17 goals.

Jonny Ramirez, St. Joseph, Sr. — 17 goals.

Luke Muhlestein, Rowland Hall, Sr. — 4 goals, 7 assists.

Kelly Mangum, Parowan, Sr. — 16 goals, 10 assists.

Defenders

Leo Stockham, Waterford, Sr. — 3-year starter.

Armando Escobedo, St. Joseph, Sr. — Anchored defense.

Calvin DeBellis, Rowland Hall, Sr. — 4 goals, 10 shutouts.

Jack Vitek, Rowland Hall, Jr. — 3 goals, key to 10 shutouts.

Keepers

Atticus Benson, Waterford, Sr. — 3-year starter, 100+ saves.

Josh Ortiz, St. Joseph, Jr. — 10 shutouts.

2A Second Team

Forwards

Bryson Sorensen, Gunnison Valley, Jr.

Will Marshall, Waterford, Jr.

Caleb Johnson, Maeser Prep, Sr.

Adam Edwards, Parowan, Sr.

Midfielders

Kasper Nilsson, Waterford, Sr.

Breagan Lopshire, Beaver, Sr.

Anthony Sanchez, Rowland Hall, Jr.

Daniel Chavez, Maeser Prep, Sr.

Defenders

Daniel Gomez, Millard, Sr.

Mackay Biesinger, American Heritage, Jr.

Trevor Pierce, American Heritage, Sr.

Miranda Jacintho Cesar Bento, Wasatch Academy, Jr.

Keepers

Weston Larson, American Heritage, Fr.

Brogan Christensen, Gunnison Valley, Jr.

2A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Luis Gutierrez, Beaver, Sr.

Alex Montoya, Beaver, Jr.

Zach Baughman, Rowland Hall, Sr.

Ricky Aparacio, St. Joseph, Jr.

Lorenzo Parker-Pillow, Rowland Hall, Sr.

Midfielders

Alex Cannon, Maeser Prep, Sr.

Alex Wyckoff, Draper APA, Sr.

Jon Willden, Gunnison Valley, Jr.

Kelton Ferriter, Rowland Hall, So.

Christopher Neil, St. Joseph, Jr.

Cael Tillman, American Heritage, Fr.

Defenders

Brandt Barker, Rowland Hall, So.

Isaac Johnson, Maeser Prep, Jr.

Keaton Gill, St. Joseph, Jr.

Felipe Maia, St. Joseph, So.

Carson Tucker, Gunnison Valley, Sr.

Wesley Gill, Utah Military Hillfield, So.

Keepers

Diego Granados, Draper APA, Sr.

Andrew Twardecki, Wasatch Academy, So.