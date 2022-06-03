1 of the most significant gymnastics competitions of the year is coming to Utah this summer

Some of the best current American gymnasts — most if not all of whom will hope to compete for Team USA in the Paris Olympics in 2024 — will be in West Valley City in late July.

The 2022 U.S. Classic — the final qualifying opportunity for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships — will be held at the Maverik Center from July 28-31.

The U.S. Classic includes both junior and senior women’s elite level competitions, which will be held on Friday, July 29, and on Saturday, July 30, respectively.

For the first time ever, the U.S. Classic will also feature a men’s competition, which will be held on July 31.

The four-day event also includes the Hopes Championship, a national showcase for female gymnasts in the 11-12 and 13-14 year-old age groups.

“The 2022 U.S. Classic is a unique opportunity to see three generations of gymnasts competing at the top levels,” USA Gymnastics Chief Programs Officer Stefanie Korepin said in a statement. “By adding men’s competition, it will give fans, coaches and athletes a preview of what is to come at the U.S. championships in August, and it is an important step in the journey toward the world championships this fall in Liverpool, England.”

How to watch the 2022 U.S. Classic

The senior women’s and senior men’s elite portions of the U.S. Classic will be aired live on CNBC.

The senior women’s competition will be from 5-7 p.m. MDT on Saturday, July 30, while the senior men’s competition will be broadcast from 1-3 p.m. MDT on Sunday, July 31.

Additionally, NBC will air highlights of both the senior women’s and men’s competitions from 2-3 p.m. MDT on Saturday, Aug. 6.

FlipNow.tv will livestream all competition outside of the live broadcast and individual routines will be uploaded following each day of competition.

Who are past U.S. Classic champions?

In this May, 2021 file photo, Simone Biles performs her balance beam routine during the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition. Biles is a five-time U.S. Classic champion, one of 31 winners all time. AJ Mast, Associated Press

Current senior women’s elite gymnasts include household names like Olympians Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey, Grace McCallum and Jordan Chiles, as well as U.S. Olympic alternates such as Leanne Wong, Kara Eaker and Kayla DiCello, not to mention 2022 Winter Cup all-around champion Konnor McClain.

Biles is a five-time U.S. Classic champion, having won the all-around competition in 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Other champions in the last decade include Alyona Shchennikova, Aly Raisman and Kyla Ross.

The U.S. Classic has been held every year since 1983 — excluding 2020 — and 31 gymnasts have been champions.

When are the 2022 US. Championships? The 2022 World Championships?

Thirty senior women’s elite gymnasts have already qualified for the U.S. championships — 2020 Olympians and alternates, as well as members of the 2021 world championships team, like McClain, automatically qualify.

The 2022 U.S. Championships will be held in Tampa, Florida, from Aug. 18-21.

The 2022 World Gymnastics Championships will be held in Liverpool, England, from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6.