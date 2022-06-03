With the league’s playoffs right around the corner, a decision by Major League Rugby will significantly impact its postseason.

On Friday, MLR announced that the Austin Gilgronis, who play in the league’s Western Conference, have been disqualified from postseason play this year “due to a violation of league rules.”

No further details were given by the league.

League Update: Due to a violation of league rules, the Austin Gilgronis have been disqualified from 2022 postseason play. Championship Series fixtures will be announced as they are determined. pic.twitter.com/YxJELWPhYk — Major League Rugby (@usmlr) June 3, 2022

What does it mean?

Other than the fact Austin is no longer postseason eligible, there is little other information available. Neither the MLR website nor the team’s website contain any further information about the disqualification.

Going into Friday’s league action, when Austin was set to play its final regular-season match against the Houston SaberCats, the Gilgronis sat at second in the Western Conference standings.

How does it affect the playoff race?

With Austin disqualified, that ensures LA Giltinis is the No. 1 seed from the Western Conference for the upcoming Major League Rugby playoffs, known as the MLR Championship Series.

Houston will now be the No. 2 seed in the West, KHOU’s Jason Bristol reported, which leaves the third and final playoff seed in the Western Conference up for grabs between the San Diego Legion and Seattle Seawolves.

“Championship Series fixtures will be announced as they are determined,” the league said in its statement announcing Austin’s disqualification.

The MLR Championship Series begins June 12 with the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the Western and Eastern conferences facing each other, with the top seeds earning a bye, according to Rugby Pass.