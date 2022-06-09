LeBron James says he wants to own an NBA team in Las Vegas

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has said in the past that he wants to own an NBA team someday, and there has been wide speculation in recent years that the league could expand to Las Vegas in the future.

On Wednesday, those two ideas came together.

In a clip previewing the next episode of “The Shop,” James’ talk show on YouTube that features business partner Maverick Carter and other guests, he starts talking about the idea of owning an NBA team in Sin City.

“I want to own a team,” he said. “Yeah, I want to buy a team. ... I want a, yeah, I want a team in Vegas. Yeah, I want the team in Vegas.”

"I want a team in Vegas." 👀 @KingJames hints at his next big move on an all new episode of #TheShop TOMORROW at 9 am PT on our YouTube! 📺 pic.twitter.com/HIZKsBYPGF — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) June 9, 2022

James, 37, recently became a billionaire, Forbes reported.

Under NBA rules, it is forbidden to own a stake in a team in the league while still playing. The list of former players who have stakes in teams is growing, however, including Utah Jazz part owner Dwyane Wade, James’ close friend.

James does own stakes in multiple sports franchises, including Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox.

The full latest episode of “The Shop” will be available on YouTube Friday morning at 10 a.m. MDT.

