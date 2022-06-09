Facebook Twitter
LeBron James says he wants to own an NBA team in Las Vegas

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
   
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has said in the past that he wants to own an NBA team someday, and there has been wide speculation in recent years that the league could expand to Las Vegas in the future.

On Wednesday, those two ideas came together.

In a clip previewing the next episode of “The Shop,” James’ talk show on YouTube that features business partner Maverick Carter and other guests, he starts talking about the idea of owning an NBA team in Sin City.

“I want to own a team,” he said. “Yeah, I want to buy a team. ... I want a, yeah, I want a team in Vegas. Yeah, I want the team in Vegas.”

James, 37, recently became a billionaire, Forbes reported.

Under NBA rules, it is forbidden to own a stake in a team in the league while still playing. The list of former players who have stakes in teams is growing, however, including Utah Jazz part owner Dwyane Wade, James’ close friend.

Related

James does own stakes in multiple sports franchises, including Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox.

The full latest episode of “The Shop” will be available on YouTube Friday morning at 10 a.m. MDT.

